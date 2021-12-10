Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Share Toast With Dwayne Johnson in Backstage People's Choice Awards Snaps

Jeff Bezos presented Dwyane Johnson with the People's Champion Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday

A toast to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson!

The 49-year-old Jungle Cruise actor shared a celebratory drink with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez backstage at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday.

Sánchez, 51, shared a collection of photos from the big night on Instagram as the trio raised their glasses together. Also among the snaps was a shot of Bezos and Johnson hugging as the Red Notice star accepted his People's Champion award from the Amazon founder, 57, during the show.

"Backstage, and a toast Jeff always says but with a Teremana twist 'to adventure, fellowship and your people's champ!' Congrats @therock," the Emmy Award-winning journalist captioned her post, giving a shout-out to Johnson's tequila brand.

On Thursday, Johnson also documented their time together on his own Instagram page.

"Thank you, brother for the toast and for the incredibly effusive words you spoke on my behalf on stage ~ and most of all for being a helluva drinking buddy 🤣👊🏾," Johnson wrote in a warm message to Bezos.

The Rock, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Credit: @flanneryunderwood

Bezos himself had nothing but kind words for Johnson as he introduced the actor at the award show.

"Dwayne's achievements are legend. His work ethic is unparalleled. He transcends all demographics. He is impossible not to like and he can sure put down a lot of pancakes," joked Bezos.

"But even with all that, the thing that really stands out the most? He's kind," he continued. "You see, kindness is a choice. And what I admire most in Dwayne is his choice to show unwavering kindness to everyone around him. Those of us who've been lucky enough to work with Dwayne have seen it over and over. It extends to family, friends, partners, cast, crew, and even strangers who approach him on the street."

Bezos concluded, "His legacy is one of warmth, passion, respect, humor commitment and kindness. That's a track record we should all strive for. He has brought joy to so many while asking for nothing in return. For him, that is the greatest joy."

In his acceptance speech, Johnson — who went on to give his award to a Make-a-Wish recipient in the audience — humbly thanked "my good friend Jeff …my tequila drinking buddy" for his kinds words.