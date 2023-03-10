Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Share a Kiss at Versace Fashion Show in L.A.: 'My Favorite Person'

"Thanks for an unforgettable show," the Emmy-award-winning journalist and helicopter pilot captioned a snap from the event

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 02:21 PM
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. Photo: derek blasberg/instagram

Cuddling up by the catwalk.

Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez shared a sweet moment together while attending the Versace fall/winter 2023 fashion show on Thursday in Los Angeles.

One photo shared by Derek Blasberg, who recently wrote a profile on Sánchez based on her first solo interview since going public with her relationship back in 2019, showed the Emmy-award-winning journalist and helicopter pilot leaning in to kiss the Amazon founder on the cheek.

"I was running around taking pics like a pushy mom at a high school prom," Blasberg jokingly captioned the slideshow of images, which featured a number of other high-profile guests at the show, including Lil Nas X and Channing Tatum as well as Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis, who is expecting her first baby.

Sánchez, 53, also shared a photograph of the pair together, which showcased the statement-making black dress she wore to the event.

"Right before the Versace fashion show in LA with my favorite person," she captioned the shot.

She added, "The clothes were jaw-dropping and Donatella Versace is a fashion icon. Thanks for an unforgettable show."

Sánchez recently opened up about her life with Bezos, 59, dishing on sides of the billionaire that the public doesn't get to see.

"He's really funny," she told WSJ. Magazine back in January, adding that "he makes me laugh all the time."

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Sánchez Shares Sweet Selfies with Partner Jeff Bezos for Valentine's Day 2023: 'My Heart Is Full'

As for what a casual moment looks like for the couple, Sánchez said that every Sunday morning he makes "the best pancakes in the world."

"He wakes up early. He gets the Betty Crocker cookbook out every time, and I'm like, 'OK, you're the smartest man in the world; why don't you have this memorized yet?' But he opens it up every time: Exact portions make the best pancakes in the world," she told the outlet.

Additionally, during the interview, Sánchez spoke about an exciting milestone she has to look forward to: a trip to space with an all-female crew, which she first teased in November.

"I'm super excited about it. And a little nervous," she said of the voyage, currently slated to take place by early 2024. "I've wanted to be in the rocket from the jump, so [Bezos] is excited to make this happen with all of these women."

"He'll be cheering us all on from the sidelines," she added of Bezos, who took his own space trip back in 2021.

