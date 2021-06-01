Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Philanthropy Push a 'Bright Spot' in Relationship: Source

"You can see and hear their excitement when they meet with partners on the climate, education, and homelessness work," a source tells PEOPLE

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are embracing their shared love for helping others.

A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Bezos, 57, and Sanchez, 51, have been heavily involved with their philanthropic efforts recently.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," the source says. "It's been a focus and bright spot for them, particularly over the last year."

The couple — whose relationship went public in January 2019 — was dedicated to making an impact even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the last meetings they attended together before the lockdown was in Paris, where they met with French President Emmanuel Macron to talk about climate and sustainability related to Bezos' Earth Fund.

At the time, the Amazon founder posted about their meeting on Instagram, sharing a photo of him and Sanchez chatting with Macron in Paris.

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos (R) and his partner, US new anchor Lauren Sanchez (L), poses for photographs during an event in Mumbai, India, 16 January 2020. According to media reports, Bezos announced an investment worth over one billion US dollar aimed at digitizing small and medium businesses in India. Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in Mumbai, India - 16 Jan 2020 Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez | Credit: DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

But their desire to help others has only gotten stronger in the last year, says the source.

"They've been active in it — doing a lot of the calls themselves and meeting with the people working on the various initiatives they're involved with," the source explains. "You can see and hear their excitement when they meet with partners on the climate, education, and homelessness work."