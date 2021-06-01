Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Philanthropy Push a 'Bright Spot' in Relationship: Source
"You can see and hear their excitement when they meet with partners on the climate, education, and homelessness work," a source tells PEOPLE
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are embracing their shared love for helping others.
A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Bezos, 57, and Sanchez, 51, have been heavily involved with their philanthropic efforts recently.
"Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," the source says. "It's been a focus and bright spot for them, particularly over the last year."
The couple — whose relationship went public in January 2019 — was dedicated to making an impact even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the last meetings they attended together before the lockdown was in Paris, where they met with French President Emmanuel Macron to talk about climate and sustainability related to Bezos' Earth Fund.
At the time, the Amazon founder posted about their meeting on Instagram, sharing a photo of him and Sanchez chatting with Macron in Paris.
But their desire to help others has only gotten stronger in the last year, says the source.
"They've been active in it — doing a lot of the calls themselves and meeting with the people working on the various initiatives they're involved with," the source explains. "You can see and hear their excitement when they meet with partners on the climate, education, and homelessness work."
In recent months, the couple has visited Bezos Academy, their first tuition-free Montessori-inspired preschool for underserved children in Des Moines, Washington, and hosted Gov. Jay Inslee for a tour of Mary's Place, a homeless shelter on Amazon's corporate campus in Seattle that opened last year.
