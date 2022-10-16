Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Hold Hands While Enjoying a Trip to the Colosseum in Rome, Italy

The former Amazon CEO and his partner walked hand in hand while exploring the landmark during their trip abroad

October 16, 2022
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are living it up abroad!

The couple was spotted holding hands on Saturday while enjoying their trip to the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

Wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue pants, the former Amazon CEO, 58, stayed close to his partner while exploring the historical landmark. He also sported a pair of white sneakers and aviator sunglasses during the outing.

Meanwhile, the Emmy-winning Sánchez, 52, donned a long black dress and completed her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and sunglasses.

Earlier this month, the two were also pictured walking hand in hand and smiling while leaving a celebrity hot spot, Nobu, Malibu, Calif.

During the sighting, Sánchez wore a gem-studded, black strapless dress which she paired with a black clutch, pointed-toe heels, and a pair of aviator sunglasses while Bezos, stuck with dark-wash jeans, a black polo, and bright white sneakers.

Bezos and Sánchez went public with their relationship in 2019 after Bezos announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott.

At the time, the former Good Day LA co-host was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, one of Hollywood's most powerful agents.

RELATED: Billionaire MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife, Files for Divorce from Science Teacher Husband

In the years since the news broke, their relationship has continued to grow, with the couple going on family vacations together, advocating for climate change and packing on the PDA.

One of the highlights of Bezos and Sánchez's relationship is their shared commitment to philanthropy, a source previously told PEOPLE.

"Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," the insider said in June 2021. "You can see and hear their excitement when they meet with partners on the climate, education and homelessness work."

