Jeff Bezos and Partner Lauren Sánchez Hold Hands Before William Shatner's Historic Space Launch

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spending time together in Texas ahead of William Shatner’s trip to space, which has been delayed by a day due to weather

On Monday, the Emmy-winning journalist, 51, shared a photograph of herself and the Amazon billionaire, 57, holding hands after arriving in Texas, where Shatner will soon become the oldest person to blast off to space.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Boots on the ground in Texas for @blueorigin launch," she captioned the snap. "Can't wait!"

"I wasn't that nervous, but my family was somewhat anxious about this and so it was so sweet actually to get hugged by them after landing, especially my kids and Lauren," he said at the time of his partner, with whom he went public in January 2019.

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos | Credit: Prodip Guha/Getty

The couple's arrival in Texas this week came after Blue Origin announced that Shatner's history-making space mission would be delayed by a day.

"Due to forecasted winds in West Texas we are pushing #NS18 launch target to Wednesday, October 13," they wrote on Twitter, adding that lift off was tentatively scheduled for 8:30 a.m. local time.

Opening up about the change on Good Morning America Monday, the Star Trek actor said that although he was "deeply disappointed," the trip would be worth the wait.

"I'm deeply disappointed because I was building up the enthusiastic response, now we have to wait another day," he said. "[But] it's really worth it. What's a day with this extraordinary experience that we're about to have?"

Joining the star on the NS-18 mission will be Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations. Crew members Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries will also be on board the flight.

"I've heard about space for a long time now," Shatner previously said in a statement. "I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, Shatner is aware of the risk that comes with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"I'm terrified," he joked while speaking at a New York Comic Con panel last week, days after the exciting news was announced.

"I'm Captain Kirk, and I'm terrified going to space," he added. "You know, I'm not really terrified. Yes, I am. It comes and goes like a summer cold."

As for how the mission came to be, Shatner explained during the panel that his friend, Better Late Than Never producer Jason Ehrlich, first brought up the idea.

"So [Jason] came to me about a year and a half ago and he said, you know, they're starting to send these rockets up with people into space," Shatner recalled. "Wouldn't it be something if Captain Kirk went up there? And I said, 'Jason, for God's sakes, man, nobody cares about Captain Kirk going up into space. You know, it was 55 years ago, by God, man!' "

"So he continued to sell me on the idea and bless his soul," he continued. "Blue Origin is the idea."