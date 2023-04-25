Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Dance to Bad Bunny at Coachella 

Who knew that Jeff Bezos was a secret Bad Bunny fan?

The billionaire and his partner Lauren Sánchez were spotted by photographers at the rapper's Coachella set on Friday night. According to pics, the pair were very affectionate, dancing while holding hands and walking around with their arms around each other.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble joined the couple for the outing.

Sánchez, 53, embraced her festival style, wearing a short multi-color sequin skirt and cropped white tank. She finished off the look with a pair of crisp white sneakers. Bezos, 59, also kept it casual in a long-sleeve light blue button-up shirt with butterflies on the front, a pair of jeans, and white sneakers with dark trim around the ankle.

Bezos and Sánchez weren't the only ones dancing along to Bad Bunny's festival performance.

In a video posted on TikTok, Kendall Jenner cheered on Bad Bunny, 29 — with whom she's fueled romance rumors in recent months — as he performed his headlining set during the first weekend of the annual music festival.

In the clip, Kendall danced in the audience as the superstar (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) plays his Un Verano Sin Ti smash "Después de la Playa." Wearing a leather jacket and blue denim shorts, she was surrounded by others in the crowd as she showed off a few moves, including a little spin.

The track was the 25th and final song performed during Bad Bunny's Coachella set, which also included hits such as "I Like It" and "Moscow Mule."

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Shotbyjuliann/BACKGRID

Sánchez recently shed light on what her life with Jeff Bezos is like, including talking about the billionaire's "goofy" side.

In her first solo interview since the couple went public with their relationship in 2019, the Emmy-award-winning journalist and helicopter pilot opened up to WSJ. Magazine about how they spend their time as a couple.

"We love to be together and we love to work together," said Sánchez, 53. "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."

As for a side of the Amazon founder, 59, that the world doesn't get to see, Sánchez said, "He's really funny."

"He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy," she added, nothing he has a distinctive laugh she'd recognize anywhere. "When I first heard his laugh, I was like, 'Whoa! What is that?' Now I love it. And if I'm at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it's like, he's over there."

Plus, every Sunday morning, he makes "the best pancakes in the world," Sánchez said. "He wakes up early. He gets the Betty Crocker cookbook out every time, and I'm like, 'OK, you're the smartest man in the world; why don't you have this memorized yet?' "

Philanthropy also plays a major role in their relationship.

In a joint interview last year, a first for the couple, Bezos said he planned to give away most of his $124 billion. Sánchez told WSJ. Magazine that had long been his plan. "Jeff has always told me, since I've known him, that he's going to give the majority of his money to philanthropy," she added.

Back in November, Bezos committed to giving roughly 8% of his current net worth, around $10 billion over 10 years, to the Bezos Earth Fund, which Sánchez co-chairs. Per WSJ. Magazine, this is their largest commitment to date.

Jeff Bezos and Sánchez. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Echoing comments Bezos made to CNN last year, Sánchez told the newspaper they put a lot of work into "strategic giving."

"You want to give money away and you want to know that it's helping people and it's going to continue to help people, and that it's going to the right places," she shared. "You could give it not-strategically. You can just give it away! But, we take it seriously."

"We believe in investing in individuals who are closest to the ground, working hands-on with the people whose lives we all hope to positively touch and transform," she added.