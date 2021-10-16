Jeff Bezos Kisses Partner Lauren Sánchez During PDA-Filled Outing in N.Y.C.

The couple's New York City outing comes after Lauren Sánchez penned a tribute to her partner Jeff Bezos before Wednesday's historic Blue Origin launch

New York, NY - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 6 pm ET on October 16, 2021** Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez pack on the PDA on the streets of New York a day after welcoming William Shatner back from his space voyage. The couple enjoyed a day of lunch and shopping accompanied by Lauren's ex, Anthony Gonzalez and his family on Friday.

Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are putting their love on display in the streets of New York City.

The Amazon billionaire, 57, locked lips with Sánchez, 51, on Friday after leaving Cipriani in downtown Manhattan, where they had lunch with friends. The couple held hands as they strolled down the sidewalk with their group.

Bezos kept it casual in a snug black polo shirt, partially tucked into belted jeans, finished with black shoes and round silver-framed sunglasses. Sánchez layered a white peacoat over an orange minidress with a matching Hermès Birkin bag. She completed the look with chunky black square sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers.

Sánchez previously penned a tribute to her beau, ahead of the historic launch for his aerospace company Blue Origin on Wednesday, which made William Shatner the oldest person to travel into space.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos exiting Cipriani's Downtown New York on October 15, 2021. Credit: J Mayer/Shutterstock

"Good luck on the launch my love. This morning you and your @blueorigin team will be launching 4 incredible people into space, just yards away from where we were riding horses yesterday. Truly incredible! You never cease to amaze me," she wrote.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist was also there to greet Bezos with a hug when he returned safely to Earth from his own maiden voyage to the edge of space in July.

"Our family was happy to see us. That's a good sign," Bezos joked during the post-flight press conference. "I wasn't that nervous, but my family was somewhat anxious about this and so it was so sweet actually to get hugged by them after landing, especially my kids and Lauren and my mom and dad and really all of you guys. We have a bunch of close friends here too, it just makes me realize how much I love you and how much I'm loved."

