Jeff Bezos Responds to Viral Clip of Lauren Sánchez and Leonardo DiCaprio, Jokes 'Leo, Come Over Here'

Jeff Bezos doesn't want Leonardo DiCaprio to get any ideas.



The Amazon co-founder, 57, on Monday threw down a playful threat while poking fun of a video that went viral over the weekend.

The clip documented a moment he and partner Lauren Sánchez shared with DiCaprio at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.



In the brief clip, the Emmy Award-winning journalist, 51, can be seen flashing a big smile at the 46-year-old actor — a longtime co-chair of the annual event — while Bezos stands by her side.



"Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl," Barstool Sports jokingly captioned a clip of the exchange, while another social media user quipped, "Leo about to lose his prime membership."

Having fun with the viral moment, Bezos shared a message of his own to DiCaprio.



"Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio," he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo that showed the shirtless billionaire standing in front of a sign reading "Danger...Fatal drop."

Jeff Bezos twitter

Sánchez gave DiCaprio a different kind of shout-out over the weekend as she reflected on the "amazing event."



"Beautiful evening last night at the @LACMA Art + Film Gala hosted by the amazing @1evachow and @leonardodicaprio," she wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside a trio of snaps.



"A huge congratulations to this year's honorees @asherald, @kehindewiley and Steve Spielberg! An amazing event that will benefit important museum initiatives, exhibitions, and programming for years to come," she added.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

Earlier this month, the couple also met with Prince Charles in Scotland ahead of the COP26 climate summit.



"The Prince of Wales has been involved in fighting climate change and protecting our beautiful world for five decades — far longer than most," Bezos wrote alongside a shot of the trio together in Scotland.



"We had a chance to discuss these important issues on the eve of #COP26 — looking for solutions to heal our world, and how the @BezosEarthFund can help," he added.

In September, the former Amazon CEO — who has faced criticism for his focus on the space race — announced his plan to give away $1 billion "to create, expand, manage, and monitor protected and conserved areas" through the year 2030 as part of his $10 billion initiative to tackle the climate crisis.

A source close to the couple, whose relationship went public in January 2019, told PEOPLE in June that Bezos and Sánchez's commitment to philanthropy has gotten stronger over the past year.



"Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," the source said. "It's been a focus and bright spot for them, particularly over the last year."



"They've been active in it — doing a lot of the calls themselves and meeting with the people working on the various initiatives they're involved with," added the source.