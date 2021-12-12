"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones," Jeff Bezos wrote on Twitter hours after celebrating his third crewed Blue Origin space launch on Saturday

Jeff Bezos Says He Is 'Heartbroken' Over Tornado Deaths at Illinois Amazon Facility: 'Tragic'

On Saturday evening, the 57-year-old former president and CEO of Amazon reacted to the tragedy, which claimed the lives of at least six people, according to The New York Times.

In a statement shared on Twitter, which came hours after he spent the day celebrating his latest Blue Origin space launch, Bezos wrote, "The news from Edwardsville is tragic."

"We're heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones," he continued. "All of Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will be by their side through this crisis."

Added Bezos: "We extend our fullest gratitude to all the incredible first responders who have worked so tirelessly at the site."

On Friday evening, a tornado caused a large part of the Amazon warehouse building in Illinois to collapse. James Whiteford, the fire chief in Edwardsville, said in a news conference the following day that 45 individuals were confirmed to have made it out of the building.

Authorities also noted that they were unaware of exactly how many people were inside the warehouse at the time of the storm, therefore complicating search efforts.

CNBC previously reported that the building's roof ripped off and a wall equivalent to the size of a football field collapsed.