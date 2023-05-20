Jeff Bezos Gives Lauren Sánchez a Pat on the Butt During Vacation in South of France

Sailing around Mallorca aboard his rumored $500 million yacht earlier this week, Bezos and Sánchez dialed things down with a walk on land, and both were dressed to impress

By
Published on May 20, 2023 04:18 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos, the Executive Chairman of Amazon, was recently seen enjoying a vacation in the beautiful South of France alongside his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Demonstrating his gallant nature, the billionaire extended his hand to assist Lauren as they disembarked from a boat. Playfully, he gave her a light pat on the backside as they strolled towards their lunch destination. The high-profile couple chose the esteemed Plage Keller restaurant to indulge in a delightful dining experience on May 20, 2023, surrounded by the captivating ambiance of the South of France. Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7221350 200523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights ; EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos, the Executive Chairman of Amazon, was recently seen enjoying a vacation in the beautiful South of France alongside his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Demonstrating his gallant nature, the billionaire extended his hand to assist Lauren as they disembarked from a boat. Playfully, he gave her a light pat on the backside as they strolled towards their lunch destination. The high-profile couple chose the esteemed Plage Keller restaurant to indulge in a delightful dining experience on May 20, 2023, surrounded by the captivating ambiance of the South of France. Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7221350 200523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sánchez in Southern France. Photo: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com; AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Jeff Bezos got cheeky this week with Lauren Sánchez during their summer getaway in the South of France.

In photos from their stroll outside, the Amazon founder, 59, can be seen giving Sánchez, 53, a tap to the rear after holding hands while they were out and about.

Sailing around Mallorca aboard his rumored $500 million yacht earlier this week, Bezos and Sánchez dialed things down with a walk on land, and both were dressed to impress.

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos, the Executive Chairman of Amazon, was recently seen enjoying a vacation in the beautiful South of France alongside his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Demonstrating his gallant nature, the billionaire extended his hand to assist Lauren as they disembarked from a boat. Playfully, he gave her a light pat on the backside as they strolled towards their lunch destination. The high-profile couple chose the esteemed Plage Keller restaurant to indulge in a delightful dining experience on May 20, 2023, surrounded by the captivating ambiance of the South of France. Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7221350 200523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sánchez in Southern France. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Bezos wore a grey polo and white pants, alongside a matching pair of sneakers, while the Emmy-award-winning journalist and helicopter pilot added a pop of color to her attire. She opted for a white dress with yellow accents, alongside a denim jacket to wear on top.

The "Prime" placement of Bezos hand comes the same week that he and his partner were seen on the luxury 417-foot-long yacht, named Koru, which is believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world.

As previously reported, it features three towering masts, several decks (including one with a pool), and a supporting 250-foot-long yacht with a helipad, per Boat International. While the Netherlands-based custom yacht builder Oceanco refused to reveal the boat's owner, it was reportedly due to be completed and delivered to Bezos earlier this year.

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bezos, the Executive Chairman of Amazon, was recently seen enjoying a vacation in the beautiful South of France alongside his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Demonstrating his gallant nature, the billionaire extended his hand to assist Lauren as they disembarked from a boat. Playfully, he gave her a light pat on the backside as they strolled towards their lunch destination. The high-profile couple chose the esteemed Plage Keller restaurant to indulge in a delightful dining experience on May 20, 2023, surrounded by the captivating ambiance of the South of France. Pictured: Jeff Bezos,Lauren Sanchez Ref: SPL7221350 200523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sánchez in Southern France. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The yacht now also has a wooden sculpture made in the likeness of Bezos' girlfriend on the prow.

The Sánchez lookalike sculpture can be seen wearing the symbol for Koru — which is Māori for loop or coil and is based on the spiral shape of an unfurling silver fern frond — as a necklace. The symbol is special to the couple as it represents new beginnings, which Bezos has cited before on his Instagram. It also symbolizes a new phase of life, positive change, personal growth, and hope for the future.

Bezos and Sánchez went public with their relationship in 2019 after the Blue Origin founder announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie.

The duo has been spotted several times hanging out throughout the month of May, including at the American Express Presents Carbone Beach party in Miami. The outing came just a day before the F1 Miami Grand Prix, and the pair looked excited to be celebrating race day as they were photographed holding hands on a red carpet.

During a joint interview in 2022, Bezos said he planned to give away most of his $124 billion, with Sánchez sharing more with WSJ. Magazine. "Jeff has always told me, since I've known him, that he's going to give the majority of his money to philanthropy," she added. Sánchez also said that they put a lot of work into "strategic giving."

"You want to give money away, and you want to know that it's helping people and it's going to continue to help people and that it's going to the right places," she shared. "You could give it not-strategically. You can just give it away! But, we take it seriously."

Related Articles
Grayson Mills, Lighting Strike Kills Dad, Leaves Son Fighting for His Life
Tx. Dad Dies, 6-Year-Old Son 'Fighting for His Life' After Being Struck by Lightning While Holding Hands
Two missing children: 11-year-old Alfa Barrie & 13-year old Garrett Warren
Search for Missing N.Y.C. Boy, 11, Continues After Friend, 13, Found Dead in Harlem River
Jordyn Zimmerman
Nonspeaking Woman with Autism Denied Effective Communication Tools Until Age 18 Now an Education Advocate
Detroit Traffic Cop Gets Money
Detroit Traffic Cop Brought to Tears by TikTok Star's $500 Gift Receives Further $50K from Viewers
Rearview shot of a senior woman sitting in front of her walker in the living room of a nursing home
Great-Grandmother, 95, in Critical Condition After Being Tasered by Police in Australia
Jeff Bezos superyacht, Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos' $500 Million Yacht Has a Sculpture of Lauren Sánchez — With a Hidden Reference to 'New Beginnings'
City of Chino Hills sanitation crew pictured with resident whose missing engagement ring was recovered.
Lost Engagement Ring Found Over a Year After It Was Accidentally Flushed Down Calif. Toilet
4 Illinois High School Students Killed, 1 Remains Hospitalized After Crash
4 High School Students Who Died in Illinois Crash Remembered as 'Loving' and 'Wonderful' Sons
Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst
Elle Fanning Says She's 'Always Looked Up' to Fellow Former Child Actor Kirsten Dunst (Exclusive)
Elijah Muhammad
Okla. Boy, 13, Makes History with College Degree: 'He Is the Smartest Person I Know,' Says Sister
$25 Jars Brought at Thrift Store Found To be Qing Dynasty Antiques Worth $74,500
$25 Jars Bought at Thrift Store Found To Be Qing Dynasty Antiques Worth $74,500
An Orca encroaches upon the sailing boat during the hour long attack
Pod of Orcas Attack Couple's Yacht Midway Through Sailing Training Course in Morocco
Samantha Frye An 18-year-old from Dover is living the American Dream. She used her college funds to invest in her future, but in a different way than most would her age.
18-Year-Old Uses College Funds to Buy Restaurant Where She Started Out as Dishwasher
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Soak Up the Sun During Outing on Rumored $500M Yacht
Riverside Regional Medical Center triplets Friday May 12, 2023.
Virginia Mom of 6 Welcomes Triplets Years After Giving Birth to Twin Boys: 'Special Moment'
Boy, 7, Disappears in Ohio While Fishing With Family
Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found 2 Weeks After He Disappeared While Fishing with Family