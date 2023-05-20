Jeff Bezos Gives Lauren Sánchez a Pat on the Butt During Vacation in South of France

Jeff Bezos got cheeky this week with Lauren Sánchez during their summer getaway in the South of France.

In photos from their stroll outside, the Amazon founder, 59, can be seen giving Sánchez, 53, a tap to the rear after holding hands while they were out and about.

Sailing around Mallorca aboard his rumored $500 million yacht earlier this week, Bezos and Sánchez dialed things down with a walk on land, and both were dressed to impress.

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sánchez in Southern France. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Bezos wore a grey polo and white pants, alongside a matching pair of sneakers, while the Emmy-award-winning journalist and helicopter pilot added a pop of color to her attire. She opted for a white dress with yellow accents, alongside a denim jacket to wear on top.

The "Prime" placement of Bezos hand comes the same week that he and his partner were seen on the luxury 417-foot-long yacht, named Koru, which is believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world.

As previously reported, it features three towering masts, several decks (including one with a pool), and a supporting 250-foot-long yacht with a helipad, per Boat International. While the Netherlands-based custom yacht builder Oceanco refused to reveal the boat's owner, it was reportedly due to be completed and delivered to Bezos earlier this year.

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sánchez in Southern France. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The yacht now also has a wooden sculpture made in the likeness of Bezos' girlfriend on the prow.

The Sánchez lookalike sculpture can be seen wearing the symbol for Koru — which is Māori for loop or coil and is based on the spiral shape of an unfurling silver fern frond — as a necklace. The symbol is special to the couple as it represents new beginnings, which Bezos has cited before on his Instagram. It also symbolizes a new phase of life, positive change, personal growth, and hope for the future.

Bezos and Sánchez went public with their relationship in 2019 after the Blue Origin founder announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie.

The duo has been spotted several times hanging out throughout the month of May, including at the American Express Presents Carbone Beach party in Miami. The outing came just a day before the F1 Miami Grand Prix, and the pair looked excited to be celebrating race day as they were photographed holding hands on a red carpet.

During a joint interview in 2022, Bezos said he planned to give away most of his $124 billion, with Sánchez sharing more with WSJ. Magazine. "Jeff has always told me, since I've known him, that he's going to give the majority of his money to philanthropy," she added. Sánchez also said that they put a lot of work into "strategic giving."

"You want to give money away, and you want to know that it's helping people and it's going to continue to help people and that it's going to the right places," she shared. "You could give it not-strategically. You can just give it away! But, we take it seriously."