Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sánchez Plans to Go to Space in 2023 with All-Female Crew

Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin has already sent celebrities such as William Shatner and Michael Strahan into space

By
Published on November 15, 2022 10:45 AM
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez hopes her turn to go to space will come next year.

In an interview with CNN on Saturday, Sánchez, 52, said she plans to launch into orbit at some point in 2023, following in the footsteps of her 58-year-old partner, who first visited space in July 2021.

Sánchez and Bezos, who went public with their relationship in 2019, won't blast off together, though. Instead, the Emmy Award-winning journalist anticipates she'll join a crew of women.

"It'll be a great group of females," she told CNN.

Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin has already sent celebrities such as William Shatner and Michael Strahan into space.

After his own 10-minute flight aboard the New Shepard rocket in July of last year, Bezos landed safely in Texas and into the arms of Sánchez, who greeted him with an enthusiastic welcome back to Earth.

Also during Saturday's interview, Bezos revealed that he is planning to give away much of his current $124 billion fortune, with a primary focus on fighting climate change and supporting those who can help improve the divide over social and political issues.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood

The Amazon founder told the news network that he is now "building the capacity to be able to give away this money," but noted that the difficult part is determining how to use his fortune "in a levered way."

"It's not easy," the billionaire explained. "Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I'm finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar."

A source previously told PEOPLE that a "focus and bright spot" in the couple's relationship is a shared commitment to financially supporting worthy causes.

"Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," the insider said in June 2021. "You can see and hear their excitement when they meet with partners on the climate, education and homelessness work."

"There are a bunch of ways that I think you could do ineffective things, too," Bezos told CNN when announcing for the first time his decision to give away his fortune. "So you have to think about it carefully and you have to have brilliant people on the team."

Both Bezos and Sánchez have children from previous relationships. Bezos shares three sons and a daughter with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, while Sánchez has a son with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez as well as a son and daughter with agent Patrick Whitesell.

