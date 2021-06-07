Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin announced that he, his brother Mark Bezos and the winner of an ongoing auction will fly to space on July 20

Jeff Bezos Traveling to Space with His Brother in July: 'Greatest Adventure with My Best Friend'

Jeff Bezos is preparing to go out of this world.

Blue Origin, the aerospace manufacturing and spaceflight company founded by the Amazon billionaire in 2000, announced Monday that Bezos, 57, and his brother Mark are preparing to fly to space on July 20 on New Shepard's first human flight.

They will also bring along the winner of an auction, with bidding already at $2.8 million with some 6,000 entrants across 143 countries, said Blue Origin. The top bid amount will be donated to Club for the Future, which is Blue Origin's foundation that encourages STEM careers "to help invent the future of life in space."

"Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend. #GradatimFerociter," Bezos wrote on Instagram, sharing a video for the announcement.

In the video, Bezos said going on the trip is "a big deal for me." Speaking with his brother and inviting him on the flight, he said, "I think it would be meaningful, have my brother there." Mark, 53, said he was "awestruck" by the invitation but jumped at the opportunity.

