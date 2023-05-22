Jeff Bezos Is Engaged to Lauren Sánchez: Source

Wedding bells will ring for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

The Amazon founder, 59, is engaged to the Emmy-winning journalist, 53, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The happy news came as the couple are on vacation together in the South of France. Over the weekend, the pair were photographed enjoying a cheeky outing and attended the premiere of

Apple Original Films' "Killers of the Flower Moon" at the Cannes Film festival.

The helicopter pilot was also seen rocking a ring on that finger on Sunday while they spent time together on the billionaire's $500 million yacht named Koru. The same yacht features a wooden sculpture made in the likeness of Sánchez on the prow, which wears the symbol for Koru, which is Māori for loop or coil, and is based on the spiral shape of an unfurling silver fern frond, as a necklace — a symbol that is special to the couple.

Koru symbolizes new beginnings — which Bezos has cited before on his Instagram — and a new phase of life, positive change, personal growth, and hope for the future.

The newly-engaged couple took their relationship public in January 2019, after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children, after 25 years of marriage.

At the time, the former Good Day LA co-host was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell. Sánchez has two children with the agent as well as a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Over the years, Bezos and Sánchez have continued to grow together, with the couple going on family vacations, advocating for climate change and packing on the PDA.

"If I had one wish for you on this 58th time around the sun, it would be that the world will see you through my eyes," Sánchez wrote in a loving tribute as Bezos celebrated his birthday in January.

"Yes everyone knows you are brilliant, but they don't always see your heart the way my eyes do," she continued. "They don't see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do. They don't see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place—my eyes do. They don't see the man who wants everyone to feel joy, who's heart is immeasurable and who's ability to love is infinite. My eyes see this. Happy birthday mi vida. I wake up everyday excited to love you."

Since stepping down as CEO of Amazon in February 2021, Bezos has focused his efforts on conservation and his space exploration company, Blue Origin. Sánchez has been with him each step of the way, and the pair are both dedicated to their work for the Bezos Earth Fund, an initiative they launched to help fight climate change, which she co-chairs.

Back in November, during a joint interview, the Amazon founder told CNN he plans to give away most of his $124 billion fortune in his lifetime, focusing primarily on fighting climate change and supporting others who can help improve the deep divide over social and political issues.

"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," he said of his philanthropic strategy. "It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I'm finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar."

Sánchez added that they make "really great teammates."