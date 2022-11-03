Jeff Bezos Denies Housekeeper's Claim of Unsafe Working Conditions and Discrimination

Jeff Bezos is denying the allegations of a former housekeeper who claims in a lawsuit that she faced "unsafe and unsanitary work conditions" as well as racial discrimination while employed by the Amazon founder and companies that managed his properties.

According to a suit filed Tuesday at Seattle's King County Superior Court, Mercedes Wedaa claims that she and other housekeepers were "forced to climb out the laundry room window" to use the restroom because "no reasonably accessible bathroom" was otherwise available to them for months of her employment.

She and other members of the housekeeping staff were not given proper breaks or places to rest despite working between 10 and 14 hours each day, Wedaa also alleges in the suit.

Wedaa began working for Bezos, 58, in Sept. 2019, according to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE, but alleges she was fired after complaining about working conditions and her coworkers' alleged behavior.

The woman claims in the suit that two of her supervisors were "demeaning and disrespectful" to her and other Hispanic housekeepers but treated their White colleagues differently.

A rep for Bezos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

However, a source with knowledge of the lawsuit disputes some of Wedaa's allegations.

At the Bezos property where she worked, the source tells PEOPLE, there are two different areas that serve as break-rooms and both have seating, tables, stocked refrigerators, microwave, coffee machine, air fryer and snacks.

There are multiple bathrooms available for staff use near these break-rooms, adds the source.

The source also says staff were allowed to use the family kitchen and other amenities "when clients were not in residence."

"Free lunches were ordered for and delivered to the staff daily," the source also tells PEOPLE.

Wedaa claims that all but one member of the housekeeping team was Hispanic but that all of the house managers she worked with were White.

The source with knowledge of the lawsuit disputes that claim as well, telling PEOPLE that Wedaa's supervisor was Hispanic. The insider also notes that Bezos' father is a Cuban immigrant and that his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, is Mexican.

A second source tells PEOPLE that Wedaa's daughter currently works at the Bezos property and has been employed there for years.

Though she was hired through Zefram LLC and Northwestern LLC, Wedaa says in the lawsuit that she and the other housekeepers considered themselves employed by Bezos himself.

Attorney Harry Korrell, who is defending Bezos and the other plaintiffs, said that Wedaa was fired over her performance. He also said she was paid more than a six-figure annual salary for her work and that the housekeeping staff had numerous bathrooms and break-rooms available to them.

"We have investigated the claims, and they lack merit," Korrell said, according to CNBC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Patrick McGuigan, an attorney representing Wedaa, said in a statement to CNBC that neither Bezos nor the companies he hires at his homes and properties are "above the law."

"Federal and state labor and employment laws dictate that working people must be paid for the work they perform and that they must be able to perform their work in a discrimination-free, safe, sanitary, and healthy workplace," McGuigan said. "These laws must be adhered to by all employers."