Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez spent the weekend in New York City, where they attended a star-studded birthday bash

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Are All Smiles While Spending Time Together in NYC

Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez are spending time together in the Big Apple.

The Amazon founder, 58, and the Emmy Award-winning journalist, 52, were spotted together in New York City on Sunday afternoon. Photographs show the pair smiling outside during a casual outing in SoHo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Over the weekend, the couple also celebrated the 40th birthday of friend Derek Blasberg, a prominent celebrity fashion writer and head of fashion and beauty at YouTube. Additionally, the celebrity-filled guest list included Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin.

"I'm grateful to everyone who helped me ring in a new decade, especially my mom and dad, who flew in from St Louis and didn't leave until I marched them off the dance floor at 1am," Blasberg wrote on Instagram alongside a series of party snaps, one of which included Bezos and Sánchez.

"Happy birthday," Sánchez wrote in an Instagram Story post.

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated another very important birthday as Bezos turned 58.

"If I had one wish for you on this 58th time around the sun, it would be that the world will see you through my eyes," Sánchez wrote in a social media tribute.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Dinner at Jeff Bezos' L.A. Home

"They don't see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do," Sánchez shared. "They don't see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place—my eyes do."

"Happy birthday mi vida. I wake up every day excited to love you," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bezos and Sánchez went public with their relationship back in January 2019.

Both have children from previous relationships. Bezos shares three sons and one daughter with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, while Sánchez has a son with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez as well as a son and daughter with agent Patrick Whitesell.

A source previously told PEOPLE in 2021 that the couple's shared commitment to philanthropy is a "focus and bright spot" in their relationship.