Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Walk Hand-in-Hand on Night Out with Pals in Malibu

The couple was spotted Saturday after a dinner with friends at Nobu

By
Published on August 8, 2022 03:10 PM
*EXCLUSIVE* Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez leave after dinner with friends at Nobu
Photo: BACKGRID

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez hit the town over the weekend.

The Amazon founder, 58, and the Emmy Award-winning journalist, 52, were spotted walking hand-in-hand at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday.

Friends joined the couple for dinner at the celebrity hotspot, which is known for its sushi creations and view off the California coast.

Sánchez paired a tan ribbed crop top with a long semi-sheer skirt, and tied the outfit together with a large necklace and sunglasses.

Her partner also went with a casual summer look, wearing a fitted gray T-shirt, light-wash jeans and some crisp white sneakers for the outing.

After coming forward with their relationship in January 2019, Bezos and Sánchez have been spotted together numerous times around the world.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez touring Colombia's Chiribiquete National Park. Bezos Earth Fund

One "focus and bright spot" in their relationship is a shared commitment to philanthropy, a source previously told PEOPLE.

"Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy," the insider said in June 2021. "You can see and hear their excitement when they meet with partners on the climate, education and homelessness work."

In March, the duo toured Colombia's Chiribiquete National Park, where groups supported by the Bezos Earth Fund have been ramping up conservation efforts.

Chiribiquete suffered major deforestation between September 2021 and February 2022, when some 4,942 acres were destroyed, according to Reuters. Much of the park's destruction occurred as a result of increased logging efforts, cattle ranching and other damaging activities, the outlet reported.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez attend the 10th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in November 2021. Presley Ann/Getty

Both celebrities have children from previous relationships. Bezos shares three sons and a daughter with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, while Sánchez has a son with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez as well as a son and daughter with agent Patrick Whitesell.

