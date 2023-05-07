Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Enjoy Date Night at F1 Carbone Beach Party

The Amazon founder and media personality stepped out before Sunday's Miami Grand Prix for the American Express Presents Carbone Beach party

By
Published on May 7, 2023 12:44 PM
Miami Beach, FL - Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the F1 Carbone on the Beach Party in Miami.
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos step out in Miami. Photo: BACKGRID

Jeff Bezos is enjoying some fun at Miami Gardens!

The Amazon founder, 59, stepped out Saturday night at the American Express Presents Carbone Beach party with his partner Lauren Sanchez, 53.

The outing came just a day before Sunday's F1 Miami Grand Prix, and the pair looked excited to be celebrating race day as they were photographed holding hands on a red carpet.

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend; Lauren Sanchez were pictured leaving Gipsy King concert at Carbone Beach.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. LCD / SplashNews.com

In images from their outing, Bezos can be seen wearing a red polo, round shades, black pants and black sneakers, as his partner opted for a pair of heels and a flashy dress. The piece featured a portrait of the outdoors — including trees, a body of water and a few butterflies.

The Carbone Beach event, which returned this year from May 4-7, usually features an abundance of celeb sightings amid Formula 1 in Miami and this weekend was no different with Bezos stepping out.

He and Sanchez went public with their relationship in 2019 after Bezos announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie.

The Emmy-award-winning journalist and helicopter pilot opened up to WSJ. Magazine earlier this year about how she and Bezos spend their time as a couple, for what marked her first solo interview since the couple went public. "We love to be together, and we love to work together," said Sánchez. "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."

She also added that the Amazon founder is a "really funny guy," sharing "he makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy."

"When I first heard his laugh, I was like, 'Whoa! What is that?' Now I love it. And if I'm at a party, and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs, and it's like, he's over there," she said back in January.

During a joint interview in 2022, Bezos said he planned to give away most of his $124 billion, with Sánchez sharing more with WSJ. Magazine.

"Jeff has always told me, since I've known him, that he's going to give the majority of his money to philanthropy," she added.

Sanchez also said that they put a lot of work into "strategic giving."

"You want to give money away, and you want to know that it's helping people and it's going to continue to help people and that it's going to the right places," she shared. "You could give it not-strategically. You can just give it away! But, we take it seriously."

"We believe in investing in individuals who are closest to the ground, working hands-on with the people whose lives we all hope to positively touch and transform," she added.

Bezos previously told CNN exclusively that he will primarily focus on fighting climate change and supporting others who can help improve the deep divide over social and political issues with donations. He didn't go into a detailed game plan for giving away his billions at the time, and as CNN pointed out, he had not signed the Giving Pledge at the time — a promise hundreds of the world's richest people made to donate the majority of their earnings to charitable causes.

The pair did the joint interview with CNN in light of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award that they just awarded to country music icon Dolly Parton for $100 million to aid in her own charitable efforts.

"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," he said of his philanthropic strategy at the time. "It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I'm finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar."

