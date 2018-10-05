Texas Mom 'Completely Devastated' After 12-Year-Old Daughter Dies in Horrific School Bus Crash

A 12-year-old girl was killed and three other students were injured on Wednesday when the school bus they were riding in crashed and burst into flames in North Texas, according to reports.

Mesquite Independent School District officials announced in a string of Facebook posts this week that at least 40 Terry Middle School students were on the bus at the time of the incident. Family and friends identified the deceased student to KDFW as Jazmine Villarreal.

“Her life has just been cut way too short. It’s not right, and somebody needs to tell us why,” Alecia Torres, Villarreal’s godmother, told the station. “Her birthday would’ve been in January, and she’s not going to be home to celebrate that now. Instead, she will be forever memorialized at 12.”

The school bus was on Lawson Road near Interstate 20 when the bus rolled into a ditch and struck a power line, which ignited the fire, police said, according to KDFW. Dozens of other students made it out of the flipped bus safely, but Villarreal was unable to escape, KXAS reported.

“My girlfriend was trying to save her,” a 7th grader, Sergio Conaway, told KXAS of Villarreal. “She couldn’t because the bus driver had pulled her out and the bus had caught on fire after that.”

Police said in an incident report that Villarreal became trapped inside the bus when it rolled on its side, and no one was able to get her out, according to KXAS.

Neither police nor school district officials immediately responded to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

By Thursday, the three injured students had been released from the hospital, officials said in a Facebook post. However, a fourth students was admitted Thursday night with back pain.

A friend of the Villarreal’s, Bella Briones, set up a GoFundMe page for the family and identified the child’s mother on Facebook as Alizae Villarreal.

“She’s completely devastated,” Briones wrote in a Thursday Facebook post of Alizae. ” Please keep her in your prayers.”

On her own Facebook page, Alizae, shared a photo of a backpack covered in dirt, writing, “All I can do is hug ur backpack because that’s all they brought me back

“