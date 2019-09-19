Jarrid Wilson's Widow Wishes Late Pastor a 'Happy 1st Birthday in Heaven' on Day He Would've Turned 31

Jarrid Wilson’s widow is remembering the late pastor and mental health advocate on what would have been his 31st birthday.

On Wednesday, Juli Wilson shared a touching tribute to her husband, who died by suicide on Sept. 9, writing, “Happy 1st birthday in heaven, baby.”

“Today, you would’ve been 31. You lived more in those years than most could in 100. I’m blown away by all God did in and through your life!”

Juli went on to reveal that she and Jarrid “planned to go to a cabin with friends this weekends,” in celebration of his special day.

“We planned on burritos and your favorite funfetti cake. And of course, we planned on lots and lots of fishing.”

Juli shared that when it came to his birthday, Jarrid was always simple.

“When I asked what you wanted for a gift, you’d say, ‘nothing’ and finally go on to shut me up by saying that ‘fishing line or some tackle would be just fine.’ You were simple like that. I loved it,'” she wrote.

RELATED: Pastor Jarrid Wilson Officiated a Funeral for a Woman Who Died by Suicide on Day of His Own Death

“I can’t help but think of everything we could be doing together today, how we should be celebrating all the wonderful things that made you, you… but I am so thankful that through Christ, I am not limited to an earthly perspective.”

“Today, you are doing what you were CREATED to do,” Juli continued. “You are worshipping the king of kings face-to-face. You are complete and whole, not lacking a thing. How could I not find peace in that?”

While Juli is doing her best to come to terms with Jarrid’s death, she admitted, “Our hearts are broken here.”

“We miss you beyond what words can convey,” Juli continued. “The pain is so deep, raw and surreal, but we hold on to hope as an anchor for our souls. It is firm and secure. We WILL see you again. I love you, Jare.”

Juli has been using social media to express her grief following Jarrid’s death.

Image zoom Jarrid and Juli Wilson Jarrid Wilson Facebook

On Sunday, she shared a Bible verse Jarrid sent her months ago that has since taken on a new meaning.

“Jarrid sent me this photo of this bible verse a few months ago while he was at work,” she captioned the post. “It’s speaking to my heart tonight. ♥️”

Juli, who shares two sons with Jarrid, accompanied the caption with a photo of her opened Bible, with a short passage from Philippians 4:7 highlighted in yellow.

“Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done,” the verse reads. “Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.”

RELATED: Pastor Jarrid Wilson, Who Died by Suicide at 30, Remembered for ‘Gentle and Loving’ Soul

Juli announced her husband’s death on Instagram last week with a slideshow of photos that featured Jarrid, 30, smiling widely as he fished, hiked and spent time with his children, sons Finch and Denham.

One day later, she shared video of him playing with their son on the day he died, which Juli said was the last memory she had of him.

“Can’t sleep, so I’m watching this video over and over again,” she wrote. “I took this Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. at our son’s baseball practice. By 11:45 that night, my sweet husband was in the presence of Jesus.”

“I love you, Jarrid. I miss you beyond what my heart can stand. Thank you for loving our boys and I with the greatest passion and selflessness I’ve ever seen or felt in my entire life,” Juli continued.

Jarrid, a pastor at the Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in California, had long been public about his struggles with depression and mental illness. In 2016, he founded Anthem of Hope, a Christian organization dedicated to “amplifying hope for those battling brokenness, depression, anxiety, self-harm, addiction and suicide,” its website states.

RELATED: Church Where Pastor Jarrid Wilson Preached Before His Suicide Death Hosts Service in His Honor

One of his final tweets, sent the day he died, addressed his battles, but praised his faith for offering respite.

“Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure suicidal thoughts. Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure depression. Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure PTSD,” Jarrid wrote. “Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure anxiety. But that doesn’t mean Jesus doesn’t offer us companionship and comfort. He ALWAYS does that.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.