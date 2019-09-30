Pastor's Widow on How Son Is Coping After Father's Suicide: 'He Often Asks' to 'Visit' Dad

Image zoom Juli and Finch Wilson Juli Wilson/ Instagram

The widow of popular megachurch pastor Jarrid Wilson shared an emotional Instagram post featuring the couple’s young son, describing the steps he’s made in grieving his father’s death.

Juli Wilson shared a photo featuring Finch, one of the couple’s two boys, and wrote that he has been “asking so many questions about heaven” since Wilson died by suicide at age 30 on Sept. 9.

“I have to say, it has been beyond beautiful to watch him try to wrap his mind around it all,” she captioned the Instagram post on Sunday. “He knows it’s a happy place, where no one is sick or sad, and he told me it sounds like a really nice place to play at.”

Juli added that her son asks often “when we can take an airplane to visit,” but makes sure mom knows he needs to be home in time to go to school.

Image zoom Juli Wilson, Jarrid Wilson and sons Jarrid Wilson/ Instagram

“He believes heaven is real, even though he says he can’t see it past the clouds,” she wrote. “Jesus was on to something when he said to have faith like a child. It’s pure and unmatched. It’s the kind of faith that doesn’t require proof, just a bunch of trust, just like the kind Finch has.”

Earlier this month, Juli announced the death of Jarrid, a pastor at the Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in California and a mental health advocate, in a heartbreaking Instagram post that featured a slideshow of photos of him spending time on the water, hiking, and enjoying time with Juli and their sons.

“I love you forever, Thomas Jarrid Wilson, but I have to say that you being gone has completely ripped my heart out of my chest,” she wrote. “You loved me and our boys relentlessly and I am forever grateful that I had YOU as a husband and a father to our boys.”

RELATED: Pastor Jarrid Wilson’s Widow Shares Bible Verse He Sent Before Death: ‘Speaking to My Heart’

She continued by vowing to carry on his legacy as a mental health advocate, writing, “Suicide doesn’t get the last word. I won’t let it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Popular Megachurch Pastor and Mental Health Advocate Jarrid Wilson Dies by Suicide at Age 30

“Your life’s work has lead thousands to the feet of Jesus and your boldness to tell other about your struggle with anxiety and depression has helped so many other people feel like they weren’t alone,” she wrote. “YOU WERE an ANTHEM OF HOPE to everyone, baby, and I’ll do my best to continue your legacy of love until my last breath.”

Since his death, Juli has used social media to remember her late husband. Earlier this month, she shared a Bible verse Jarrid sent her months ago that has since taken on new meaning.

Image zoom Jarrid Wilson Jarrid Wilson/Instagram

“Jarrid sent me this photo of this bible verse a few months ago while he was at work,” she captioned the post. “It’s speaking to my heart tonight. ♥️”

Juli accompanied the caption with a photo of her opened Bible, with a short passage from Philippians 4:7 highlighted in yellow.

RELATED: Church Where Pastor Jarrid Wilson Preached Before His Suicide Death Hosts Service in His Honor

“Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done,” the verse read. “Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.