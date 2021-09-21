Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama used to joke about beating the previous world record holders, Kin Narita and Gin Kanie

107-Year-Old Japanese Sisters, Who Were Born in 1913, Named the World's Oldest Identical Twins

Japanese sisters born in 1913 have been certified as the world's oldest identical twins.

Guinness World Records revealed on Monday that twins Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama, who were 107 years old and 300 days as of Sep. 1, had become the new record holders.

The sisters are currently living in separate nursing and were presented certificates marking their accomplishment.

Sumiyama cried when she saw the certificate, while Kodama wasn't able to "fully comprehend the significance" due to her ailing memory, staffers told Guinness World Records.

In the past, the sisters used to joke about beating fellow Japanese twins Kin Narita and Gin Kanie for the record, according to a press release from Guinness World Records. The previous title holders died at 107, however, Sumiyama and Kodama are closer to 108, with less than two months to go before the big day.

During their 99th birthday celebration, Sumiyama quipped, "I think we look younger!" when she saw a photo of Narita and Kanie, their family said.

Sumiyama and Kodama were born to a family of 13 in Shōdo Island in Japan, per the press release.

The twins were bullied growing up due to being identical and after finishing elementary school, they began living apart, with Kodama moving away to be help her uncle.

For most of their lives, they remained 300 kilometers away, roughly 186 miles, only seeing each other at family events, such as weddings and funerals. However, after turning 70, they began taking a few joint trips together.

Sumiyama and Kodama also follow in the footsteps of other age-related Guinness World Records title holders from Japan.