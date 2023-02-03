Janitor, 72, Gets Trapped in Cell for 3 Days Without Food After Door Shut Behind Her While Cleaning

A 72-year-old janitor spent three nights trapped inside a Florida holding cell with no access to food or diabetes medication before deputies discovered her.

The janitor, identified by NBC affiliate station WESH as Libia Vargas De Dinas, told the outlet that the incident took place "on the top floor" of the Orange County Courthouse, which is not an area where anyone would go over the weekend.

While cleaning a holding cell on the 23rd floor on Friday night around 9:30 p.m., the door shut behind her, locking her inside, according to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office that was obtained by PEOPLE.

She "knocked on the door and tried to pull it open," but was unsuccessful, per the report. Additionally, she was not able to call for help as she left her phone on her janitorial cart.

The janitor had no access to food in the holding cell, but told deputies that she was able to drink water from a small faucet located on top of the toilet, per the report.

The woman, who is diabetic, also said she hadn't taken insulin since Friday, the report stated.

Throughout the long wait, the janitor told WESH she "prayed to God that he would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit."

She remained locked inside the cell until around 6:45 a.m. on Monday morning, after deputies noticed her cleaning cart in the hallway, per the report.

Afterwards, she was given food to help with her blood sugar levels and as she declined medical transport to the hospital, was taken home by officers.

According the report, the janitor works for Owens Realty Services and her job involves "providing janitorial services" at the courthouse.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tells PEOPLE that deputies are at the courthouse during business hours.

Over the weekend, security guards with Allied Security Services patrol the area, according to WESH. The incident report obtained by PEOPLE lists eight guards who had shifts over the weekend.

Neither Owens Realty Services nor Allied Security Services responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In light of the incident, the Orange County Government said that changes will be made.

"Upon hearing of the plight of the janitorial employee, Orange County has mandated that the security company walk every space within the janitorial footprint," they said in a statement to WESH.

Additionally, Orange County officials said the lock on the holding cell was defective and has been replaced, per WFTV.