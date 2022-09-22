'Loving' Janitor Found Dead in Department Store Bathroom 4 Days After She Went Missing

The search for a missing South Carolina mother Bessie Durham had a tragic end this week after she was found inside a department store bathroom four days after she died.

The 63-year-old was found dead inside a bathroom at a Belk Department Store in Columbiana Center on Monday, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a statement to PEOPLE. Durham was last seen on surveillance footage entering the bathroom four days earlier.

"The family is heartbroken with the loss of Bessie Durham," her son, Bobby Johnson, wrote on Facebook Thursday. "We are still in shock and asking God to provide peace during this unforeseen circumstance."

"As we grieve our loved one, we ask for your prayers and that you respect our privacy during this time," he continued.

Fisher added that an autopsy on Sept. 22 found that Durham died of natural causes, and the results showed no indication of foul play.

The office will continue to investigate Durham's death along with Columbia Police. The police department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Durham was employed by KBS, a facility services company, and cleaned stores all throughout the shopping center, according to NBC affiliate WIS-TV,

"KBS extends our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Bessie Durham," a company spokesperson told PEOPLE. "We have reached out to law enforcement to support their investigation and cooperate in any way we can. KBS is providing assistance and services to our other team members. We will have no further comment pending the results of any investigation in this matter."

In a statement, Belk said it is looking into the "details" of the situation.

"First and foremost, we send our deepest condolences to the family of the housekeeping associate who was employed by KBS, which provides cleaning services at our Columbiana Centre location," a spokesperson for the company said when reached by PEOPLE.

"At this time, we are working with KBS to determine the details around what happened," the statement continued. "We have also made counselors available to Belk and KBS associates seeking support."

Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly told WIS-TV that Durham's family filed a missing person's report before she was found.

"She was a loving person," neighbor Theresa Boston told the outlet. "I hate that happened. She loved her kids, real bad. She got along with everybody, everybody loved her, everybody called her mama."

Added friend Tiffany Thorpe on Facebook: "She was so sweet and will most definitely be missed."