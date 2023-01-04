Dave & Buster's Co-Founder James 'Buster' Corley Dead at 72, Company Confirms

"RIP to Buster Corley, to whom we owe half our name and all of our thanks," the company said on social media. "You will be missed"

By
Published on January 4, 2023 01:52 PM
Buster Corley
Photo: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Dave & Buster's co-founder James "Buster" Corley has died, per multiple reports. He was 72.

Corely died Monday at his home near White Rock Lake in Texas, his daughter Kate Corley said in a statement to ABC affiliate WFAA.

A representative for Dave & Buster's — the business that operates full-service restaurants with arcades — also confirmed Corely's death in a statement to the station and CNN.

The Dallas Police Department said a man with the same name was found at the residence with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," per the reports. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Corley's family confirmed to WFAA that the victim identified by police is the Dave & Buster's co-founder.

"Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain," his daughter Kate said in her statement.

Dave & Buster's paid tribute to their late co-founder in a Facebook post shared Wednesday, beginning with the quote, "Everybody is somebody, everybody is a star."

"RIP to Buster Corley, to whom we owe half our name and all of our thanks," the company wrote. "You will be missed."

Corley and David Corriveau first opened Dave & Buster's in Dallas in 1982, according to the company's website. Now, more than 140 locations have opened across the United States, including 13 in Texas.

Corriveau died in 2015 at age 63, WFAA and CNN reported.

A representative for Dave & Buster's described Corley as an "innovative and creative force" in the statement obtained by WFAA and CNN.

"His pioneering spirit and steadfast belief that 'everybody is somebody' set the foundation for bringing food and games to millions of Dave & Buster's guests over the past 40 years," the spokesperson said.

"Buster's passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence, and the deep care he had for his team members were unparalleled," they added. "Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise counsel and his easy laugh, the legacy he and Dave built endures."

A representative for Dave & Buster's did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Corley's family is asking for privacy at this time, according to his daughter's statement to WFAA and CNN.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

