Massachusetts Mother Dies After Falling Into Fire Pit Outside Her Home

A 71-year-old woman died over the weekend after falling into a fire pit outside her Worcester, Massachusetts, home.

Jacqueline Cardinal was home alone when she fell into the pit around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, her daughter, Michelle Gay, told MassLive. Gay said her husband arrived at the house and found Cardinal injured.

“She is the most wonderful woman there is,” Gay told the site through tears. “There isn’t anybody who would say anything different.”

Worcester fire officials pronounced Cardinal dead at the scene from severe burns, according to CBS Boston. Investigators said she was unable to climb out of the pit.

The fire was out when fire officials arrived at the scene, according to MassLive. Officials said the medical examiner will determine Cardinal’s cause of death.

Cardinal leaves behind two daughters, MassLive reports. She also raised four foster children with her late husband.

Worcester Fire Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

The size of Cardinal’s fire pit is unclear. Although the ideal fire pit is up to 4 feet wide and 18 inches tall, the Erie Times-News reports, in-ground fire pits can be several feet wider to accommodate more guests, according to HGTV.

Underground fire pits make it easier to contain the flames, as aboveground come with greater risk of leaping flames and flying embers, according to the site.

“On the other hand, in ground fire pits do present some unique risks,” the site continues. “It’s easier for children or pets to stumble into the fire, so stringent adult supervision is required anytime you’re burning. If the fire pit area isn’t well-lit, anyone is at risk of falling into it.”