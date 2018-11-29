8-Year-Old Boy Who Fell 15 Feet from Cliff Is Making Progress After Waking from Coma

An 8-year-old boy who has been hospitalized for weeks after falling from a cliff while on a family trip is slowly making progress in his recovery.

On October 18, Jacari Foote was enjoying an afternoon of hiking with his uncle and cousin at Interstate Park in Taylor Falls, Minnesota. But during the excursion, young Jacari fell 15 feet from the cliff he was walking beside, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family. Because Jacari had fallen into an area that isn’t accessible by foot, emergency responders had to use watercraft to retrieve him, FOX 9 reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the rescue, Jacari was airlifted to Regions Hospital, where doctors discovered he had received fractures to his skull, jaw, pelvis and back, along with other internal injuries. He was placed in a medically induced coma to give his brain time to heal for surgery.

During that time, Jacari — who is an active kid who plays quarterback for a local football team — underwent surgery to his jaw and other operations before he finally woke up from his coma two weeks after the accident.

“I’m full of emotion and jumping up with joy,” Thompson told Fox 9 of the moment he awakened.

Now the next chapter of his recovery begins.

“He does have some left side impairment,” Jacari’s mother, Tatiana Thompson, told the news station. “He is not able to walk fully by himself yet, and that is one of his biggest challenges, as he does not want to go back to school with the wheelchair.”

Jacari Foote GoFundMe

Thompson continued: “There’s a lot of things he can do, but there’s a lot of things he won’t be able to do that he did before… So me and dad are trying to prepare ourselves for that conversation.”

Since Jacari’s parents have taken off work to remain by his side as their son prepares at least a year of physical and speech therapy, a donation page was set up to help them offset expenses.

“They are not able to work so they can be by his side in this time of need and we do not want them to worry about anything other than Jacari getting better,” a description on the GoFundMe page reads.

RELATED: 3-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Falling Into 10-Foot Manure Pit: It’s ‘Like a Quicksand’

“If anyone can please help out by donating, sharing or just sending prayers, anything will be appreciated.”

In just over a month, it has raised nearly $6,500 of it’s $10,000 goal from 148 donors who left prayers and well wishes to the “energetic” young boy who “loves his family.”

Many people who were at Taylor Falls during Jacari’s rescue also left messages to his family.

“[We] saw your heroic rescue. They all helped you with quick and loving care,” wrote a donor named Brenda. “God bless you and your family. We prayed for you so hard while on the rock and haven’t stopped. Many strangers are pulling for you!”