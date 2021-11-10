"Not physically having two of the most important people in my life with me on my wedding day is extremely hard," Ivy Love Getty said

All the Ways Heiress Ivy Getty Paid Tribute to Her Late Father and Grandmother at Her Wedding

Ivy Love Getty honored her late father and grandmother as she said "I do" over the weekend.

Ivy, the 26-year-old great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, married photographer Tobias Alexander Engel in a star-studded ceremony in San Francisco's City Hall — which was officiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The wedding took place nearly a year after the death of her father, musician John Gilbert Getty, who died on Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 52. His mother Ann, a philanthropist and publisher, died months earlier, in September 2020. She was 79.

"Not physically having two of the most important people in my life with me on my wedding day is extremely hard," Ivy told Vogue.

However, thanks to wedding dress designer John Galliano's "vision and creativity," Ivy said he was "able to bring their presence to life" on her happy day.

ann getty; John Gilbert Getty Ann Getty, John Gilbert Getty | Credit: Ron Galella/Getty; Ivy Getty/instagram

When it came to her wedding dress, Ivy said she always knew Galliano was the designer for the job.

"My grandmother always wore John Galliano's designs," she told Vogue. "After my grandmother's passing — she was really more like a mother to me — I felt this connection to John. I knew I wanted him to create the dress for my wedding."

Ivy Getty Wedding Credit: Jose Villa

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a nod to her late family members, Ivy's embroidered veil included guitars, which represented her father, as well as walnuts, as her grandmother grew up on a walnut farm.

"My veil embodies the people and moments that got me to this day," she told Vogue.

Ivy's engagement ring pays tribute to her grandmother as well.

Around the stunning sapphire ring, which previously belonged to her husband's mother, sit some of her grandmother's diamonds, according to Vogue.

Ivy Getty Wedding Ivy Love Getty, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Tobias Alexander Engel | Credit: Jose Villa

The couple also honored Ivy's late loved ones at a pre-wedding celebration.

On Tuesday, Ivy shared a candid photograph from their 1960s-inspired bash at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, as she explained that there was a special significance to their outfits.

"This look was my grandmother's by @emanuelungaroparis," she captioned an Instagram photo of herself and her husband, who wore a pair of her father's glasses.

Although they may not have been physically present, Ivy said she knew her late grandmother and father would have enjoyed the celebration just as much as she did.