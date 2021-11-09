Billionaire Heiress Ivy Getty Gets Married in Ceremony Officiated by Nancy Pelosi — See Photos!

Ivy Love Getty, the great granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, tied the knot in style this weekend.



The 26-year-old artist and model married photographer Tobias Alexander Engel in a star-studded ceremony in San Francisco's City Hall over the weekend.



The extravagant fête was attended by actress Anya Taylor-Joy — the bride's maid of honor — as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who officiated the ceremony, according to Vogue.



"It's just like everything I could have dreamed of and more," Getty — the daughter of musician John Gilbert Getty, who died last November — told the outlet. "So it's wild when something so magical comes true because you've thought about it but didn't actually think it would. Miracles happen."

Ivy Getty Wedding Ivy Love Getty, Tobias Alexander Engel and wedding party | Credit: Jose Villa

Taylor-Joy, 25, shared a loving tribute of her own on social media, calling her pal the "most beautiful bride."



"My baby girl got married yesterday. Being by your side all these years and your maid of honour has been nothing short of a privilege and your existence, nothing short of a miracle," she wrote on Monday alongside a series of snaps from the pre-wedding festivities.

"I am so PROUD of the woman you've become. If you're ever in any doubt- I have loved you and will love you, forever," Taylor-Joy added. "CONGRATULATIONS LIL SPICE MONKEY! You truly were the most beautiful bride 💋♥️👯‍♀️."

"I love you so much Ans. Always and forever," Getty replied in an affectionate comment. "You were the best maid of honor I could have ever imagined and we had SO much fun. Unforgettable and an incredible weekend full of love and magic."

The festivities kicked off Thursday night with a 1960s-inspired bash at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, which was reimagined as a nightclub for the occasion, according to Vogue.



All guests were required to show their vaccination cards at the door before enjoying a night with plenty of entertainment, including a DJ set by Mark Ronson and a performance by Earth Wind & Fire, per the outlet. To top things off, the bride even rocked three different vintage looks throughout the course of the evening.



On Friday afternoon, guests enjoyed a pre-wedding picnic — complete with IV drips for anybody in need — and the wedding day festivities kicked off with a pajama party, Vogue reported.

Ivy Getty Wedding Credit: Jose Villa

When it came time to walk down the aisle, the bride wear a custom John Galliano dress made of glass shards — and all of her bridesmaids wore gowns by the designer as well.



"Ivy looked incredible in all those mirror shards that tinkled as she walked up the step," Hamish Bowles, guest and contributing editor for Vogue, told the outlet.



Bowles also told the outlet that California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a friend of the family, was in attendance.

The couple incorporated their rescue dog Blue into the ceremony by entrusting the pup with keeping their rings safe, according to the outlet.



After the duo said "I do," Queue Myra launched into a rendition of her hit song "Miracles Happen," which is featured in The Princess Diaries, per Vogue. Afterwards, the entire group headed back to the Getty mansion for the reception.

Ivy Getty Wedding Ivy Love Getty, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Tobias Alexander Engel | Credit: Jose Villa