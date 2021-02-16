The volcano is one of Europe's most active, last erupting on Feb. 3

Italy's Mount Etna Erupts, Spewing Lava and Ash into the Sky

Italy's Mount Etna erupted for the second time this month Tuesday evening.

Residents posted photos and videos on Twitter of the spectacular eruption, which spewed ash and smoke high into the air.

A stream of glowing red lava can be seen flowing down the mountain, which is nearly 11,000 feet tall.

The lava flow reached an altitude of a little more than 6,500 feet, according to Italian news agency Adnkronos, per The West Australian.

Italian authorities said that the eruption didn't pose a threat to surrounding villages, which lie on the east coast of Sicily, according to France 24.

"We've seen worse," said the head of the INGV National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology, per France 24.

However, the Catania international airport was closed due to ash in the air, the French news agency reported.

The volcano is one of Europe's most active. The last time that Mount Etna erupted was Feb. 3, according to Reuters.