See How Quarantined Italians Come Together to Sing and Applaud Doctors amid Coronavirus Lockdown

As Italian citizens continue to face tight restrictions under the country’s nationwide lockdown, individuals are turning to social media to share powerful shows of solidarity.

Even though they can’t physically be together amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak, many across the country have been joining together virtually in recent days in song or shows of support with their neighbors.

In one video, which was taken in Siena on Thursday evening, the sounds of many voices singing together can be heard, as local residents made an effort to keep everyone’s spirits high.

“People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian #Covid_19 #lockdown,” one social media user wrote.

“My street is empty. All are closed in homes because of the corona. Then one neighbor starts singing. Followed by another And suddenly the whole street sings together. We are not alone, and we will hold on,” added another.

Videos captured in Milan, Rome and Naples also showed people out on their balconies as they joined together in singing Italy’s national anthem, according to Reuters.

Another heartwarming video taken in Naples showed individuals under quarantine joining together to sing “Abbracciame,” a title which translates to “hug me,” while a clip from Sicily shows a group of neighbors joining together in song, as another neighbor accompanies them on the accordion.

“Sicily has figured out this whole self-isolation thing,” one social media user captioned the video.

On Saturday, many from across the country were also photographed coming out onto their balconies to applaud doctors and nurses who were working nearby, Reuters reported.

Italy, which has seen the largest outbreak outside of China, has been under lockdown since March 10. Currently, all schools and shops with the exception of pharmacies and supermarkets, have been closed.

As of Saturday, there have been 17,660 confirmed cases and 1,266 deaths in Italy, according to The New York Times.

The national lockdown is currently set to remain in place until April 3.