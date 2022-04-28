Children in the country will now automatically receive the last names of both parents unless they agree on another choice

Italian Court Ditches 'Outdated Model' and Rules Babies Should Get Both Parents' Last Names at Birth

Italian children will now receive the last names of both of their parents after a court ruled the tradition of automatically giving a child their father's surname wasn't constitutional.

According to Reuters, the change was made on Wednesday by the country's Constitutional Court, which said the current practice of giving priority to the paternal surname was "discriminatory and harmful to the identity" of the child.

The court suggested children receive both parents' last names in any order that they agree to, the outlet reported. However, parents can give their children a single last name if both decide on the option.

"Both parents should be able to share the choice of a surname, which is a fundamental element [of] one's personal identity," the court said, as reported by the New York Times.

The legislation still needs to be approved by parliament.

As the Times noted, parents have been able to keep both last names on their child's birth certificates since 2016.

Italians have previously been unable to give children the surname of their mothers except in special cases, such as if the mother was single or if the father was not a part of the child's life.

Cecilia D'Elia, described by the Washington Post as a "center-left Italian lawmaker," called the change in practice a "sign of civility."

In a translated tweet, she said the court's ruling "cancels the last patriarchal sign of family law."

"[Mothers] will have the same dignity as that of the father," she added.

In a post on Facebook, Italy's Family Minister Elena Bonetti said the decision support the equal roles mothers and fathers have as parents.

"Today the Constitutional Court ruled illegal the rules stipulating the automatic assignment of the paternal surname to children," she said in the translated post. "Already in the past, the [we] have shone a light on the discriminatory nature of such automatism, both towards children and mothers."