Italian Convent Forced to Close After Nun, 40, Falls in Love with Local Man: Report

A 17th-century Italian convent has been forced to close its doors after one of its four nuns fell in love with a local man, according to reports.

Convent of the Cappuccini Fathers in Sansepolcro was re-opened in 2015 after years of abandonment, and has been run by Benedictine nuns ever since, The Telegraph reported.

But Sister Maria Teresa, mother superior, was recently removed after having fallen in love with a local man, local newspaper La Repubblica reported.

Described by the outlet as “energetic and always smiling,” Maria’s duties at the Tuscan convent included managing upgrades and religious tourists, as the convent hosted events like weddings, baptisms and communions.

But with her gone, Cappuccini was reportedly forced to close its doors “definitively,” as the three other nuns — one who has been a sister for 80 years, and two newer sisters — were unable to keep up.

It remains unclear whether Maria, 40, stepped down on her own accord, or if she was forced to, though she told the outlet she was devastated by the outcome.

“People cry for the closure of the monastery, and I cry, too,” she said. “What I am suffering will mark me for life, and it will be difficult that, in the future, I still want to deal with the church.”

She also side-stepped La Repubblica’s questions as to whether her departure had anything to do with an affair.

“They wanted to say so, let them say it,” she said. “The matter is much more complicated than it seems.”

Riccardo Fontana, Bishop of Arezzo, told the outlet he was not involved in the decision, and it was “very painful” for all involved.