Italian Businessman's $24 Million Superyacht with a Pool Goes Up in Flames Weeks After Delivery

Superyacht Aria SF went up in flames off the coast of Formentera, a small island in Spain, according to multiple reports.

Just weeks after being delivered late last month to Paolo Scudieri, an Italian businessman and car industry leader, the $24 million vessel caught on fire Thursday, The Guardian reported, citing search and rescue agency Salvamento Marítimo.

Although the massive yacht is thought to be unsalvageable, all seven crew members and nine passengers — none of whom have been identified — were able to safely evacuate and were not harmed, according to The Guardian. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The search and rescue agency, which shared photos of the fire on social media, said that the yacht will be relocated to Ibiza.

Scudieri is the president of Adler-Hp Pelzer Group, which produces "acoustical and thermal components and systems for the automotive sector." PEOPLE has contacted Scudieri's company for comment.

Additionally, he is a participant in the Ferrari Challenge, a "competition for those who, not satisfied with just driving their Ferraris on the road, feel the urge to compete in top-level sprint races."

Scudieri is believed to have a fortune of around $500 million, according to The Guardian.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paolo Scudieri. Franco Origlia/Getty

The Aria SF, which was set to make its public debut at the upcoming Cannes and Monaco yacht shows later this year, had plenty of luxurious amenities, according to SuperYachtTimes.

In addition to boasting an open-air gym as well as a swimming pool, the Aria SF was designed to accommodate up to 10 guests, the outlet reported. The owner's suite even had its own private lounge with a sofa and a television, with direct access to an outdoor lounge thanks to a private staircase.

A launching ceremony was held back in April, which included an orchestra and multi-colored confetti that resembled the Italian flag when shot out from a cannon, according to The Daily Mail.

"A heartfelt thanks to the owner who actively participated in the construction of this new model, enhancing it with innovation and technology," ISA Yachts, which made the vessel, wrote in a statement at the time.