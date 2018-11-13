Ireland Baldwin is claiming that she was accused of looting when trying to collect a few things from her Malibu home during the Woolsey Fire.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old model wrote a detailed account on social media of her alleged interaction with a police officer, who she alleges wouldn’t allow her access to her property.

“Yesterday I spent all day long trying to get back to my place in Malibu to gather a couple of my things before the winds were expected to pick back up,” Alec Baldwin’s eldest daughter tweeted.

“An officer at a back way entrance to one of the main canyons that take you over to Malibu stopped us and refused to let us in because I don’t have my Malibu address on my ID,” she wrote.

“Not only was he a d—, but he had 0 compassion and he literally accused us of being looters and threatened us that we were going to be arrested if we kept giving him trouble,” she continued.

“I understand that he was doing his job, but in times like this when people are losing loved ones and losing their homes, the least you can do is show compassion and be as kind as you can even if you can’t help them,” she tweeted.

Baldwin then went on to explain that her mother Kim Basinger‘s home in Malibu unfortunately burned down.

“So many friends and friends and family of friends are losing everything they own in these fires,” she shared. “My mom and her partner lost their Malibu home in #Woolseyfire and thankfully, they are both safe.”

A representative for Basinger, 64, has not commented on the condition of her home.

More than 75,000 homes in Ventura and Los Angeles were given evacuation orders as the blaze approached the California coastline last week, CNN reported.

According to the Los Angeles Times, residents in Malibu received a warning just after 12 p.m. on Friday to evacuate as the flames closed in on the city.

By Friday afternoon, the Woolsey Fire had swelled from 10,000 acres to 14,000 and remained at zero percent containment.

Officials say it could take weeks to fully contain the fire, according to CBS News.

In addition to the Woolsey Fire, the Hill Fire, located near the Boderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, the site of the tragic mass shooting, has burned through thousands of acres after erupting last Thursday.

Firefighters in the northern part of the state are also battling a fire — known as the Camp Fire — which has led to the evacuation of nearly 40,000 people. At least five people were killed when in the town of Paradise, home to 27,000 residents, when the fire overcame the vehicle they were in, the Times reported.

The death toll for all fires has now risen to 31 people and is expected to increase, CBS News reported.