Iowa Woman Dies After Being Struck by Debris from 'Gender Reveal' Explosion: Reports

A 56-year-old Iowa woman was killed on Saturday by debris from an explosion during a “gender reveal” party, multiple outlets reported.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office told KCCI-8 that officials responded to the explosion at 4:03 p.m. at 180th Place in rural Knoxville, which is about 40 miles southeast of Des Moines.

When the officials arrived, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released, NBC News reported.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office could not reveal any further information when PEOPLE reached out for comment.

An investigation found that the “gender reveal” announcement resulted in an explosion, the sheriff’s office told NBC News. It “caused a flying piece of debris to strike the victim,” authorities said in a statement, according to CBS News.

Gary Roozeboom, a retired pastor and Knoxville resident, spoke to KCCI-8 about the tragedy.

“I’m sure no one thought that this could end tragically. Who would’ve thought?” he said. “My heart just aches for the family. It’s something that is supposed to be fun and exciting and you have your family there, and then, wow. In an instant, everything changed.”

KCCI-8 reported that town members have come together to pray for the family of the victim.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release a statement on Monday.