"It was one of the hardest things I had ever done," Calvin Grosvenor said of the rescue

Iowa Teen Saves Man While Scuba Diving as He Starts to Sink to the Bottom of Lake

An Iowa teenager saved a man's life on his first solo scuba dive.

Calvin Grosvenor was embarking on his first dive without an instructor since getting certified last November over the weekend, accompanied by an adult partner whom he ended up saving just minutes into their dive.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was one of the hardest things I had ever done," Grosvenor told KTIV of the rescue, which happened in Okoboji, Iowa, a city on the eastern shore of West Okoboji Lake.

The teenager explained that the "first thing" he wanted to do when he noticed his partner seize underwater and start to sink toward the depths of the lake was to "make sure he was okay."

The man, an experienced diver, had initially wanted to dive by himself, the outlet reported.

"Once I realized he wasn't [okay]. I had two things I wanted to do," Grosvenor said. "I wanted to make sure, one that he was breathing, and two, I wanted to get him back to shore."

"I had nothing else in my mind but to get him back to shore and make sure he was breathing," he reiterated to KTIV.

Grosvenor said that he was expecting a pretty routine dive.

"I wasn't really expecting anything big," he said. "But he was certified, he was one certification away from being a master diver. So, he was extremely experienced and I was expecting to learn something from him."

Arnold's Park Okoboji Underwater Search and Rescue dive captain Mark Petersen told KTIV that it was both Grosvenor and his partners' training that resulted in the positive outcome.