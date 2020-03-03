Iowa Teen Still Missing 6 Weeks After Leaving Job at Target: 'We Just Want Him to Come Home'

Image zoom Abdullahi "Abdi" Sharif Des Moines Police

A high school senior who vanished after leaving the Des Moines Target where he works part-time remains missing more than six weeks later.

The family of Abdullahi “Abdi” Sharif says they’re desperate to get in touch with the teen following his disappearance on Jan. 17 after telling his mother to pick him up from the Target in the Merle Hay Mall.

“Just call us, Abdi. Just get in touch with me … or someone, and let us know that you’re OK. My mother is especially worried,” sister Ifrah Mohammad told Dateline, per NBC News. “She prays every night. Even when I tell her she should get some sleep, she continues to pray. We just want to know that Abdi is safe.”

The 18-year-old Roosevelt High School student had a snow day the day he went missing, and told his family that he’d been called in for a shift at Target, they told Dateline.

He was dropped off at the store around noon, and though his family later learned he was not on the schedule that day, his sister reportedly said that it wasn’t atypical for him to just go and hang out at the store even when he wasn’t working.

Abdi stayed at Target as late as 5 p.m., as he posted to Snapchat around that time about “bad, bad news,” and the app pinpointed his location when he shared the post, according to Dateline.

RELATED: ‘Very Special’ Single Mom of 2 Who Helped Search for Missing Persons Disappears

Ifrah told the show she’s unsure what news he was referring to, and remains baffled as to whether it’s somehow linked to his disappearance.

“I’m not sure what that meant or if it had anything to do with why he’s missing. My brother and I are close. He’s a great brother,” she told Dateline. “But I don’t know all his secrets. I just don’t know what it means.”

RELATED VIDEO: Investigation and Search Efforts for Missing Tennessee Toddler Continue

Abdi reportedly texted his mother asking her to pick him up from Target at 9:30 p.m. local time, but when she arrived, he was nowhere to be found, and did not respond to multiple calls to his cell phone. He was spotted on Target’s security video leaving the store wearing headphones and touching his phone, according to a photo shared by the Des Moines Police Department.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told NBC affiliate WHO-DT that after Abdi left Target, “on his own and apparently voluntarily,” his phone powered off.

RELATED: Faces of the Missing: 13 Unsolved Disappearances — and How Their Families Fight for Answers

“He has so many customers at Target who love him. There are customers who only get in his line when he’s working the cash register. They look for him to help find something. And they joined us in searching with Abdi. We just want him to come home to us,” Ifrah told Dateline.

To help in their search, the family has hired private investigator Stephanie Kinney, who told Dateline the case was “one of the hardest” she’s ever worked.

“We’re doing everything we can to connect the pieces. I follow every tip that comes in because one of those could lead us to Abdi,” she said. “Someone knows something. People don’t just disappear.”

Dozens of volunteers have also teamed up to search for him in the area where his phone last pinged, near the VA hospital, WHO-DT reported.

Abdi is 5’ 4” and weighs about 120 lbs. He was last seen in a dark-colored winter coat, khaki-colored pants, and tennis shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811.