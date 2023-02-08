Iowa Teen Helps Save 83-Year-Old Man and His Dog After Jeep Plunges Into Icy Lake

Thomas Lee was heading to a fishing shack with his dog Cooper when the vehicle he was driving entered East Okoboji Lake on Saturday

By
Published on February 8, 2023 05:28 PM
Iowa Teen Jumps into Action to Save 83-Year-Old Man and His Dog Who Fell Through Ice
Photo: Dickinson County Sheriff's Office - Iowa/Facebook

An Iowa teen and four other men helped save an elderly man and his dog over the weekend after watching their Jeep plunge into a local lake.

Thomas Lee, 83, was heading to his son-in-law's fishing shack with his 6-year-old dog Cooper around 3 p.m. on Saturday when his car plunged into East Okoboji Lake, according to the Des Moines Register.

The man and his dog "went through the ice" under the Highway 71 bridge, according to a press release from the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office.

Joe Salmon, 17, was ice fishing and watching snowmobile races nearby when he saw the Jeep enter the water, per the Register's report.

After dialing 911, the teenager entered the icy water himself in an attempt to rescue the man and his dog, the Register reported.

Iowa Teen Jumps into Action to Save 83-Year-Old Man and His Dog Who Fell Through Ice
Dickinson County Sheriff's Office - Iowa/Facebook

"I took one step and [the water] went to about my chest," Salmon told the newspaper. "I got on the bumper of the rear and tried opening the back door, but all the windows were locked, but one guy gave me a knife and I hit the back glass a couple of times."

After breaking through the glass, Salmon managed to pull Cooper to safety. Lee got stuck multiple times before he managed to escape.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Four other men — Corey McConnell, 30, of Spirit Lake; Kody Harrelson, 26, of Nevada; Cody Chester, 27, of Estherville; and Chris Parks, 27, of Hawarden — also assisted in the rescue, per the reports.

The sheriff's office post said the group of men helped pull both the man and his dog to safety as their car sank to the bottom of the lake.

Video of the rescue — shared on Facebook via Drone Photographs by Tom Gustafson — shows the moments when both Lee and Cooper were successfully pulled from the submerged vehicle.

The lake was about 3 to 4 feet deep where the Jeep fell through, Park said, per the Register.

Iowa Teen Jumps into Action to Save 83-Year-Old Man and His Dog Who Fell Through Ice
Dickinson County Sheriff's Office - Iowa/Facebook

A nearby business, called the Okoboji Store, gave all six men space to dry off following the harrowing ordeal, according to the sheriff's office.

Lee was later transported to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake, the DCSO said. Both he and his dog are "doing well," they added.

Salmon was assessed at the scene for minor cuts he received from the glass, but was otherwise uninjured, the Register reported. He was given some dry clothing from the Okoboji Store before returning to ice fishing.

"I'm happy that he was okay and the dog was okay," Salmon said. "It was just crazy at the time. I've never done anything like that."

Related Articles
2 Snowmobile Riders Killed in Colorado Avalanche.Credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center
2 Snowmobile Riders Buried and Killed in Colorado Avalanche
Finlay Butler, Samuel Butler, Thomas Stewart, Jack Johnson
Families Honor 4 Boys, Including Brothers, Who Died After Fall into Icy Lake: 'Gonna Miss You Little Man'
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Julian Sands attends the photo call for 'The Painted Bird' during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Actor Julian Sands Missing After Going Hiking on Deadly Mount Baldy in California
Willie Nelson with his daughters Paula Carlene and Amy Lee
Willie Nelson's 8 Children: Everything to Know
Dr. Bolek Payan, Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
Jeff BECK; Posed studio portrait of Jeff Beck with Fender Telecaster guitar (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns); Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); Tatjana Patitz walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1992-1993 in January, 1992 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
Thomas Kenning, Fla. Teacher Drowns After Saving Teen From Lake Michigan: ‘He Cared So Deeply for Others'
Beloved Florida Teacher Dies Saving Teen from Drowning in Lake Michigan: 'He Cared So Deeply for Others'
Corion Evans, Mississippi Teenager Honored For Saving 3 Girls, Police Officer After Car Plunges Into River
Teen Honored for Saving 3 Victims and a Police Officer After Car Plunges Into River: 'So Thankful'
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Alligator
Fla. Man Attacked by 7-Foot Alligator Outside Motel After Mistaking It For a Dog
Officer Jackie Sheets helps deliver calf
Nebraska Police Officer Uses 'Childhood Experience on a Farm' to Help Deliver Calf During Call
Jon Gerrish, Muji, Ellen Chung
Man Rescued After Getting Lost Tracking Where Gerrish Family of 3 Died on Remote Calif. Trail
Shark fin above water
Teen Suffers Serious Injuries in Shark Attack at Florida Beach: 'It's a Tragedy,' Says Sheriff
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship Timeline
dog rescued from water
Firefighters Save Dog That Fell Into the Bay at Miami Beach — Watch the Heartwarming Rescue
Man's body found in south Indianapolis pond; 3 children found dead in car in pond
Missing Dad and 3 Kids Found Dead in Indiana Lake 1 Week After They Were Last Seen by Family