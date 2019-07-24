2 Iowa Teachers Tragically Found Dead in a Backyard Swimming Pool After Accidental Drowning

Image zoom Ken Anderson (left) and Mark Anderson Handout (2)

An Iowa community has been left heartbroken after two men who taught in their school district recently died in an accidental drowning.

Since the tragic incident earlier this week, the Davenport Police Department has identified the two victims as Mark Anderson of Eldridge, Iowa and Kenneth Anderson of Bellevue, Iowa, according to a post on their Facebook page.

A preliminary investigation by authorities indicated that both men died in an accidental drowning, but officials are now continuing to look into the tragedy further.

Police said they were called to the scene on Monday night after someone discovered the two deceased men in the backyard swimming pool.

“On Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at approximately 8:53 pm Davenport Police Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Jersey Ridge Road reference someone finding two deceased adult males in a pool,” officers wrote that evening.

RELATED: Brothers, Ages 5 and 6, Drown in Florida Apartment Complex Pool

The following day, authorities revealed that Mark, 60, and Kenneth, 57, were the two victims involved in the incident and confirmed their cause of death. They also explained that the men were not related, despite sharing the same last name.

According to the Scott County Auditor’s Office, neither men were residents of the home where they were found dead.

Online documents from the office show that the home currently belongs to John K. Wisor, the owner of the 11th Street Precinct Bar & Grill in the village of East Davenport.

Reps at the 11th Street Precinct Bar & Grill did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Son Allegedly Drowns Mom, 63, in Backyard Pool of Affluent Long Island Home

Shortly after police confirmed the victims’ identities, the Bellevue School District sadly announced on Facebook on Tuesday that Kenneth and Mark had taught in their schools.

“Ken Anderson, a teacher and coach at the Bellevue MS/HS, lost his life in a drowning accident yesterday,” the joint account for Bellevue’s Middle School and High School wrote. “A former Bellevue Teacher, Mark Anderson, was also a victim in this accidental drowning death.”

The schools also said that they had counselors on-site all-day on Wednesday to help those who were struggling cope with the difficult situation.

“There will be ‘listening’ and counseling services offered at the Bellevue MS/HS Wednesday throughout the day beginning at 9:00 and into early evening,” the post read. “We do not have a lot of other information at this time, but services are pending.”