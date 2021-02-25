Iowa State Student, 21, Found in Sorority Parking Lot Died of Alcohol Poisoning and Hypothermia

The cause of death for a college student found dead in the parking lot of her sorority has been determined.

At about 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, the Ames Police Department responded to a medical call at Iowa State University's Delta Delta Delta Sorority chapter, police say. Someone reported a woman found unconscious, and when officers arrived, 21-year-old Olivia Chutich was found dead.

There was no evidence of foul play found at the scene, police added.

On Wednesday, Ames Police announced the college student's cause of death following an autopsy report: an accidental death caused by acute alcohol intoxication and hypothermia.

Olivia is the daughter of Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich and Allina Health CEO Penny Wheeler. In an obituary for their daughter, the mothers said "our hearts are broken into millions of pieces."

"As her mothers, we know that we were given the most precious of gifts for 21 years," they added. "We weren't perfect parents, and she wasn't a perfect child, but we were a perfect match. And what a love story it was."

"A student at Iowa State, she was a proud member of the Tri-Delta sorority," the obituary continues. "Olivia had found her stride academically and socially, with a circle of supportive 'sisters.' She had eagerly anticipated returning to campus for the latter half of her COVID-influenced junior year. Olivia is surrounded by a wide circle of those who loved her beyond words."

In an Instagram post shared one day after Olivia was found dead, her sorority wrote that they were "heartbroken" over the "devastating loss."