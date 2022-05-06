Iowa Hospital Welcomes 3 Sets of Twins on the Same Day: 'Six Babies in 12 Hours!'
Twinning has taken on a whole new meaning at this Iowa hospital.
On Monday, three sets of twins were born between 6:20 a.m. and 6:46 p.m. at UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Bettendorf, a rep for the hospital tells PEOPLE.
"It was a huge accomplishment for the team," the rep says, adding that "all babies and parents are happy and healthy."
Kaitlin Connard and Quincy Bailey were the first parents to welcome twin bundles of joy. Their daughter Brooklyn arrived at 6:20 a.m., while her sister Braelyn was born at 9:47 a.m.
Next up, Jacob and Stacy Smith welcomed son Asher at 3:09 p.m. and daughter Violet at 3:48 p.m.
Last but not least, Cole and Janela McCarty welcomed son Cian at 6:15 p.m. followed by son Ezra at 6:46 p.m. They are also parents to son Elias, 13 months.
"Six babies in 12 hours!" the hospital wrote in a social media post announcing the good news. "Congratulations to all the parents!"
Afterwards, the new parents got a chance to meet one another — and even hinted that joint birthday parties might be in their future.
"I like that we're a part of being the three sets of twins, and that there's two girls, and then a boy and a girl, and then two boys," Kaitlin Connard told NBC affiliate KWQC-TV. "It's really cool to be part of this."
Knowing that they wouldn't be the only parents welcoming twins that day was "really exciting" for Stacy Smith.
"We're going to have to exchange numbers," Smith recalled thinking, per KWQC-TV.
"Three sets of twins in one shift. That's pretty cool. We're going to have to have group birthday parties or something," Smith added.