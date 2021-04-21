Victoria Lerdo had been helping to clean the facility, the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office said

17-Year-Old Iowa Girl Dies After Being Found Unconscious at Hog Facility

An Iowa teenager died after she was discovered unconscious at a rural hog facility this week.

Victoria Lerdo, 17, was found unconscious at the Swea City site on Monday night, the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE Wednesday.

An ambulance and sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 9:10 p.m. after another worker at the facility discovered Lerdo unconscious on the ground. The sheriff's office said that she had been helping to clean and power wash the hog facility.

Lerdo, who is from Rockwell City, Iowa, was taken to the Kossuth Regional Health Center where she was pronounced dead, local news station KCCI reported.

The circumstances around Lerdo's death remain unclear. The Iowa Medical Examiner's Office in Akeny, Iowa, will be conducting an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

An investigation into the teen's death is ongoing.