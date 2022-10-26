Iowa Dad Behind Viral Halloween Costumes Debuts the 'MonstDOOR' to Thrill Trick-or-Treaters

"I really like how this one turned out," Greg Dietzenbach tells PEOPLE of the animated entrance he created. "It looks like a Pixar movie come to life"

By
Published on October 26, 2022 12:55 PM

It might look like just another decorated front door — but Greg Dietzenbach's latest Halloween creation is a real monster.

Check out the MonstDOOR: a creepy creature made by the Iowa father as spooky surprise for trick-or-treaters this year.

The seemingly normal door comes to life as a giant purple monster in the blink of an eye, as seen in a video shared by Dietzenbach on YouTube.

The bottom panels morph into fuzzy purple arms, while the top panels become glowing green eyes. And at the center of the door is a purple wreath, which doubles as the MonstDOOR's mouth.

"I really like how this one turned out!" Dietzenbach tells PEOPLE. "It looks like a Pixar movie come to life."

Iowa Dad Behind Viral ‘Zoom Call’ and ‘Drive-in’ Halloween Costumes to Debut His Newest Creation

Dietzenbach has a knack for creating awesome art for Halloween. In the last two years, the Iowa dad has created viral pieces such as a Zoom call costume and a drive-in movie theater costume, which his daughter Ada wore to celebrate the holiday.

The dad tells PEOPLE that none of his kids were interested in a special costume this year, so he opted to do something for the trick-or-treaters instead.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To make the MonstDOOR, Dietzenbach had to start from scratch, according to his blog post. The door itself is not real, but rather designed to mimic the look "so people wouldn't be expecting anything out of the ordinary."

"The only thing I didn't anticipate was that I'd have to crawl through a window to get in and out of the house," Dietzenbach noted in the blog post, "but it's all part of the fun."

The MonstDOOR's arms are each made from cardboard, foam, broom handles and a bunch of fur, which Dietzenbach said left quite a mess. Foam and hinges were used to create a mobile mouth, and an old TV is used to display the eyes.

To operate the contraption, Dietzenbach tells PEOPLE he drops a wood panel to expose the eyes before releasing its arms and using a string tied to his shoe to move the mouth.

He says that he feels like he looks "like a one-man band" while controlling his creation.

Iowa Dad Behind Viral ‘Zoom Call’ and ‘Drive-in’ Halloween Costumes to Debut His Newest Creation

Dietzenbach tells PEOPLE it took him about 10 days to build the MonstDOOR, with work commencing on Oct. 14.

After completing the piece on Sunday, Dietzenbach invited some friends and their children over to his home to check it out — and it was an instant hit.

"The kids LOVED it!" he tells PEOPLE, adding, "They also really enjoyed the other side of the door too."

Dietzenbach doesn't get to see his art in action when he's at the helm. He tells PEOPLE that it's the biggest difference between the MonstDOOR and his other Halloween projects.

Seeing the video of his work come to life on video, however, was a "magical" moment.

"When I saw a video of it for the first time," he says, "I was floored!"

Related Articles
Ted Lasso, Olive Penderghast
57 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes Inspired By Movie and TV Characters
Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs
The 34 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs of 2022
Pets Halloween Toys and Costumes
Festive Halloween Costumes and Toys for Pets Are Under $20 at So Many of Our Favorite Stores
Iowa Dad Who Made Epic Zoom Call Halloween Costume Returns with Creative Drive-In Movie Idea
Dad Behind Epic Zoom Call Halloween Costume Creates Working Drive-In Movie Look for Daughter This Year
Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o
44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities
Under wraps (1997)
25 Years of Disney Channel Original Movies! Cast of First DCOM 'Under Wraps' Reflect on Film's Legacy
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5874512f) Lindsay Lohan Get A Clue - 2002 Director: Maggie Greenwald Disney Television
PEOPLE Staffers Pick the Best Disney Channel Original Movies
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
The Weekend Hollywood Horror Nights House Universal Orlando
Halloween Horror Nights: Inside Universal Orlando's 2022 Event and Its New Weeknd-Themed House
HALLOWEEN, HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS Date 1978.
Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Halloween Legacy and How It Led to Her Husband and Kids: 'Dots Connected'
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.; LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen rollerblading on the set of "Barbie" on June 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images); STRANGER THINGS. Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas For 2022
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 16: Katy Sullivan of USA competes in the Women's 100m T42 during Day 4 of the 2011 Para Pan American Games at Telmex Stadium on November 16, 2011 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Gerardo Zavala/LatinContent via Getty Images); Jeremy Daniel
From Paralympian to Broadway Star, Katy Sullivan Is Making History: 'All I've Ever Wanted to Do'
 Jay Armstrong Johnson’s transformation to Winifred Sanderson Where was the image taken – Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS NYC When was the image taken – October 1, 2022 Who took the photograph – Jenny Anderson Full credit line – Photo by Jenny Anderson Jay Armstrong Johnson Makeup by Kyle Krueger, Alcone Costume Design by DW Produced by Katie Rosin, Kampfire Films
See a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Broadway's Jay Armstrong Johnson Transforming into Winifred Sanderson
Tyra Banks, Erik Asla, York Banks Asla
All About Tyra Banks' Son, York Banks Asla
Courtesy of Elizabeth Cameratta Florida Man Films Possible Shark in Neighbor's Yard amid Hurricane Ian: It 'Was Scary'
Florida Man Films Possible Shark in Neighbor's Yard amid Hurricane Ian: It 'Was Scary'