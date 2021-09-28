The school district's superintendent identified the boy as Kage McDonald

Iowa Boy, 12, Dies After Falling Off Homecoming Parade Float in 'Horrible and Tragic Accident'

The family of a 12-year-old junior high school student in Sloan, Iowa, is grieving after a tragic accident last week.

Kage McDonald reportedly fell off of a parade float during his school's homecoming parade on Friday, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The Woodbury County Sheriff Department was called to Westwood Community School around 2 p.m., the outlet reported, but details of the accident were not shared. Kage was airlifted to Sioux City's MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he later died.

Kage's death leaves his family and school community grieving.

School district superintendent Jay Lutt shared a statement describing Kage as having an "enormous heart."

"Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family," his statement said. "Kage had an enormous heart and I enjoyed every interaction I had with him."

"He was a tough kid who worked hard at everything he did," Lutt said. "He will be missed by all who knew him."

The statement went on to say that a gathering was held in Kage's memory that evening at the entrance to the football field.

Westwood's homecoming game against nearby Hinton was postponed from Friday to Saturday. Kage had been a player on the junior high football and cross country teams, SiouxLandProud.com reported.

Lutt and the Woodbury County Sheriff Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kage's aunt, Tiffney McDonald, wrote on Facebook Friday confirming that the victim of the "horrible and tragic accident is our nephew, Kage McDonald."

"Our family is in total and complete shock and we just simply ask for prayers right now," she wrote.