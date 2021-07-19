Iowa Barn Collapse Kills Father and Young Son: 'A Truly Devastating Time'

Andy Kaufman and his son Beckett died after a barn roof collapsed on them

A father and his young son were killed after a barn collapsed on top of them in Iowa, according to local officials and a GoFundMe raising money for the family.

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a local address on Friday around 6:30 p.m. in response to a report of "traumatic injuries," Cedar Falls Public Safety said in a statement.

"Dispatch advised that a barn was reported to have fallen on two male subjects," the statement read.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and were told that two people were inside the barn when the roof collapsed, and that bystanders were unable to communicate with them afterwards.

Two victims were found during first responders' recovery efforts, and the statement said it was determined that they had died at the scene.

A GoFundMe page identified the victims as Andy Kaufman and his son Beckett.

"It is with deep sadness that I provide you with this update. Late last night, we learned that Andy Kaufman and his son, Beckett, were killed when a barn collapsed on them," a letter from Dike-New Hartford Community Schools Superintendent Justin Stockdale, which was shared to the page, read.

Stockdale said Beckett was a student at Dike Elementary, and was set to begin fourth grade in the fall.

"This is a truly devastating time for our entire DNH community. We are all trying to work through our feelings of shock, grief, and trauma," he wrote. "We know that many of our students, staff, and families will need extra support dealing with the emotions around this tragic accident."

Stockdale said that staff members and counselors were made available to assist students and families, and that Beckett's classmates were given cards and poster paper to share their memories of him or write letters to his family members.

He left behind his mother, Brook, a teacher at Jesup Community Schools, according to the GoFundMe, which has raised nearly $50,000.