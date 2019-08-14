15-Year-Old Rising Equestrian Star Dies After Falling Off Horse at Home

Image zoom Iona Sclater/Instagram

A teenage equestrian was tragically killed after she fell off her horse while practicing at home in England.

Iona Sclater was found dead on Sunday morning after falling from her horse at her family’s property in Abington Pigotts, Cambridgeshire, according to The Sun. The 15-year-old was known as a promising young equestrian who was making her mark in the community with each event she participated in.

“British Eventing was devastated to receive the news that one of our young members and bright stars in the sport, Iona Sclater, sadly died in a riding accident at home on Sunday 11 August,” said British Eventing, the national governing body for the sport of eventing in Great Britain, after Sclater’s death.

“Iona was an exceptionally talented and dedicated young event rider. In just five seasons competing with British Eventing, Iona amassed 33 top ten results and represented the Eastern region four times at the Under 18 Regional Team Championships (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019),” they continued. “Our thoughts are with Iona’s friends and family, her Dad, Charles, Mum, Hetty, and sisters Lara and Alicia, at this very difficult time.”

According to The Sun, Sclater was slated to take part in the 2019 European eventing championships in Poland. She had been practicing with one of her horses, Swatchy, and had recently posted a picture with the animal on her Instagram on Aug. 6.

“Find me someone who looks at me the way Swatchy does,” she wrote.

RELATED: Shannen Doherty Says Her ‘Heart Is Shattered’ After Her Horse Dies from a Ruptured Intestine

Sclater recently won the British Eventing Under-18 competition in June on her horse, Foxtown Cufflynx, The Sun reported.

On Tuesday, her family released a statement on Sclater’s Instagram page that thanked supporters for their condolences following the tragedy.

RELATED: Austin Butler Says His Cowboy Grandfather Will Be Proud After Seeing Him Ride Horses in New Movie

“Iona’s family have been overwhelmed with the enormous display of love and support at this devastating time,” reads the message on Instagram, which included a warning against giving to unauthorized donation pages set up after Sclater’s passing. “It is a great comfort to see the lives she has touched with her kindness and enthusiasm.”

“[Her parents] Charlie and Hetty are hopeful that the energy and momentum can in due course be turned into a positive legacy for Iona,” the statement continued, “but this will of course take time.”