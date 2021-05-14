Inventor Spencer Silver, Who Discovered Adhesive Used to Make Post-it Notes, Dies at 80

Spencer Silver was remembered as "a talented artist" and "remarkable man" who "lived life to the full"

Spencer Silver, the man who invented the Post-it Note adhesive, has died, according to his former company. He was 80.

3M, the company that produces Post-it Notes, confirmed Silver's death in an announcement on Wednesday, revealing that he died on May 8 at his home in St. Paul, Minnesota.

His wife Linda told The New York Times that Silver had suffered an episode of ventricular tachycardia, which is a heart rhythm disorder. She also said he underwent a heart transplant 27 years ago.

"Spence was a remarkable man who I'm proud to have known and called a friend and mentor," John Banovetz, 3M's executive vice president, chief technology officer and environmental responsibility, said in a statement. "He epitomized the 3M approach to R&D – science driven, collaborative, creative, and making an impact in the world."

According to his obituary, Silver was born in San Antonio, Texas, moved to Phoenix as a teen, and later earned degrees from Arizona State University and the University of Colorado.

Following graduation, Silver joined 3M's Central Research Laboratories in 1966, where he would work as a Corporate Scientist until his retirement in 1996.

During his tenure at 3M, Silver transformed the stationery world by inventing "microsphere adhesives," a product that effectively sticks to surfaces but can also be removed easily.

He initially struggled to find a use for the product but later figured out the perfect idea thanks to fellow 3M scientist Art Fry, according to 3M.

At the time, Fry had been looking for a way to bookmark his church choir papers without damaging the page, 3M stated. The two put their heads together — and Post-it Notes were officially born.

"I thought, 'What we have here isn't just a bookmark,'" Fry told the company at the time. "It's a whole new way to communicate."

The notes were initially launched in four cities under the name "Press 'n Peel" but later changed to Post-it Notes and have since become one of 3M's most well-known products, according to the company.

The product was even referenced in the 1997 film Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, when titular characters Michele and Romy claim to have invented Post-its and the adhesive glue in the years following their high school graduation.

Later in life, Silver earned several accolades, including receiving 37 patents at 3M, awards for his work in chemistry and an induction into the National Inventors Hall of Fame and the Minnesota Science & Technology Hall of Fame, his obituary states.

He was also "a talented artist" who participated in the Northeast Minneapolis Artists Association and exhibited his work at various art venues, according to his obit.

"Spencer loved to cook, experimenting with foods, and following YouTube videos of Jacques Pepin and Jamie Oliver," the obit reads. "He lived life to the full, enjoying expedition travels abroad and, especially, exploring the English countryside with his wife of 56 years, Linda."

In addition to his wife, Silver leaves behind his daughter Jennifer, and two grandchildren Zachary and Zoë. He was preceded in death by his daughter Allison, according to his obit.