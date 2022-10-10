Interior Sec. Deb Haaland on Hearing Accounts of Native American Boarding School Survivors: 'Hard Not To Cry'

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland details the emotional impact of hearing the victims of government-run boarding schools share their painful memories of abuse

By
Johnny Dodd
Johnny Dodd
Johnny Dodd

Senior Staff Writer, PEOPLE

Johnny Dodd is a senior writer at PEOPLE, who primarily focuses on human interest, crime and sports stories. For more than two decades he has covered some of pop culture's biggest, most-tragic and most-talked-about stories—and interviewed a staggering assortment of A-list celebrities, extraordinary everyday people, thugs and even the occasional heroic family pet. Johnny has appeared on "The Today Show," "CNN," "Extra!" and numerous episodes of Investigation Discovery's "PEOPLE Magazine Investigates." He has also written three non-fiction books that have been translated into numerous foreign languages. Johnny's work over the years has earned over a dozen regional and national journalism awards, including a Hearst Fellowship.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 10, 2022 10:29 AM
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland listens to the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities, Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Anadarko, Okla. Native American tribal elders who were once students at government-backed Indian boarding schools testified Saturday about the hardships they endured, including beatings, whippings, sexual assaults, forced haircuts and painful nicknames. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Interior Secretary Haaland listens—at a public meeting on July 9 in Anadarko, Okla.—as a boarding school survivor details the abuse they endured decades earlier.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland knew first-hand about the painful legacy of Indian boarding schools — where countless children were abused and untold thousands died — when she first launched a federal investigation into the government-run institutions in 2021.

But listening to the graphic first-hand accounts of rape, beatings and unfathomable cruelty endured by boarding school survivors has been gut-wrenching for Haaland, whose own grandparents were taken from their parents and forced to attend one of these schools.

"I'm human, and it's hard not to cry," Haaland tells PEOPLE, describing what it's been like to hear these pain-filled testimonies during the Department of the Interior's "Road to Healing" listening tour, created to catalogue the stories of survivors and their descendants.

"It takes a lot out of me. It's sad to sit there for six and a half hours listening to these stories. We all react in different ways, but it really tires me out. I want to go to sleep afterwards just to regenerate myself."

Secretary Haaland and Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland hold first event on the The Road to Healing, a year-long tour that will include travel across the country to allow Native survivors of the federal Indian boarding school system the opportunity to share their stories, help connect communities with trauma-informed support, and facilitate collection of a permanent oral history. Photo credit Tami A. Heilemann DOI
Tami A. Heilemann/DOI

Haaland — who now leads the same department that carried out the assimilation policies which stripped Native American children of their traditions, culture, and language — is quick to point out that these listening sessions are even more painful for the survivors who come to share their stories.

In July and August two sessions were held in tribal communities in Oklahoma and Michigan that attracted hundreds of attendees.

One speaker after another discussed their recollections of this dark chapter in U.S. history that stretched between 1819 and 1969, when the U.S. government forced hundreds of thousands of Indigenous children from their families and sent them to live in 408 boarding schools in 37 states. The government's goal was to strip away the children's cultural ties and force assimilation into white Anglo-American culture.

"It's almost like the folks at these schools got together and decided how to best make these children's lives a living terror," says Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.

For those in attendance, the events marked the first time that many of them had spoken about what they endured in a public setting.

"It was 12 years of hell," 84-year-old survivor Donald Neconie told the crowd assembled in the gymnasium at the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Okla., on July 9, according to The Express-Star.

Secretary Haaland and Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland hold first event on the The Road to Healing, a year-long tour that will include travel across the country to allow Native survivors of the federal Indian boarding school system the opportunity to share their stories, help connect communities with trauma-informed support, and facilitate collection of a permanent oral history. Photo credit Tami A. Heilemann DOI
Tami A. Heilemann/DOI

"They said, 'If you cry, we will whip you.' And then they whipped me. And they whipped me. And they whipped me into shape. I still feel the pain of what this school did to me."

Haaland is convinced that the first step to finally allowing survivors and their families to move past the pain is by sharing their stories. "Many," she explains, "had no way to deal with the trauma that they suffered other than to just start drinking."

"I'm hoping that by them speaking about it, they're able to let some of that go," Haaland continues. "It's a burden that they've carried with them for most of their lives — and they've carried it long enough. They're reliving these memories, but I'm hoping that it's all part of the healing process."

Related Articles
Ramona Klein testifies about boarding schools for Native American children. May 12. 2022.
At Age 7 Ramona Klein Survived Abuse at a Native American Boarding School: 'I Still Sometimes Cry'
The Genoa US Indian School
Researchers Identify 102 Native American Students Who Died at Government-Run Boarding School
Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik Talks New Music Video
Goo Goo Dolls' 'You Are the Answer' Music Video Champions Domestic Abuse Survivors
Deb Haaland
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Honors Indigenous Peoples (and Bests Her Personal Goal) at Boston Marathon
Deb Haaland
Deb Haaland Announces 'Painful' Investigation Into Boarding Schools Set Up to Assimilate Native Americans
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13382734r) US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during an observance ceremony for the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 11 September 2022. The 21st anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on US soil is being observed at several locations in the United States. 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Arlington, Usa - 11 Sep 2022
President Joe Biden Delivers Moving Remarks at 9/11 Memorial Ceremony: 'The Grief Was So Raw'
Native American Heritage Month
Everything You Need to Know About Native American Heritage Month
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Chanel Ayan
Chanel Ayan of 'RHODubai' and Her Sister Reflect on 'Unbreakable Bond' as Circumcision Survivors
A student of Anahuacalmecac International University Preparatory of North America school for indigenous students holds incense during an event celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day in the Hollywood area on October 8, 2017 of Los Angeles, Californiaa. The event is a celebration of the Los Angeles County's decision to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day. Both the city and the county of Los Angeles have approved the replacement on each second Monday in October, starting no later than 2019.
Everything You Need to Know About Indigenous Peoples' Day
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Chanel Ayan
'RHODubai' Star Chanel Ayan Tearfully Reveals She Was Circumcised at Age 5: 'I'm Starting to Heal'
Cara Mund poses for a photo in front of the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The former Miss America Mund says her concern about abortion rights prompted her to launch her independent bid for the U.S. House in her home state. Mund would face an uphill battle in deeply conservative North Dakota, but told The Associated Press that the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn a constitutional right to abortion was "just a moment where I knew we need more women in office."
Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, Inspired to Protect Women's Rights, Launches Bid for Congress in North Dakota
Jordan Turpin Rollout
House of Horrors Survivor Jordan Turpin Breaks Silence on Foster Care Trauma: 'I'm Trying to Heal'
People Magazine writer Catch 233 with Jeff Truesdell and Dan Bryan after they played a game of catch. July 2022, Desloge, MO Credit: Courtesy Dan Bryan
PEOPLE Reporter Plays Catch with a Grieving Dad: 'I Was Crying Before We Even Started'
At the 1973 Academy Awards, Sacheen Littlefeather refuses the Academy Award for Best Actor on behalf of Marlon Brando who won for his role in The Godfather. She carries a letter from Brando in which he explains he refused the award in protest of American treatment of the Native Americans.
Everything to Know About the Academy's Mistreatment of Sacheen Littlefeather at the 1973 Oscars
ukraine
Ukrainian Independence Day Arrives 6 Months into Russia's Attempt to Strip the Country of Sovereignty
Afghan women hold placards as they march and shout slogans "Bread, work, freedom" during a womens' rights protest in Kabul on August 13, 2022. - Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power.
In the Year Since the Taliban Took Back Afghanistan, Women's Rights Have Been Erased