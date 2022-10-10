U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland knew first-hand about the painful legacy of Indian boarding schools — where countless children were abused and untold thousands died — when she first launched a federal investigation into the government-run institutions in 2021.

But listening to the graphic first-hand accounts of rape, beatings and unfathomable cruelty endured by boarding school survivors has been gut-wrenching for Haaland, whose own grandparents were taken from their parents and forced to attend one of these schools.

"I'm human, and it's hard not to cry," Haaland tells PEOPLE, describing what it's been like to hear these pain-filled testimonies during the Department of the Interior's "Road to Healing" listening tour, created to catalogue the stories of survivors and their descendants.

"It takes a lot out of me. It's sad to sit there for six and a half hours listening to these stories. We all react in different ways, but it really tires me out. I want to go to sleep afterwards just to regenerate myself."

Tami A. Heilemann/DOI

Haaland — who now leads the same department that carried out the assimilation policies which stripped Native American children of their traditions, culture, and language — is quick to point out that these listening sessions are even more painful for the survivors who come to share their stories.

In July and August two sessions were held in tribal communities in Oklahoma and Michigan that attracted hundreds of attendees.

One speaker after another discussed their recollections of this dark chapter in U.S. history that stretched between 1819 and 1969, when the U.S. government forced hundreds of thousands of Indigenous children from their families and sent them to live in 408 boarding schools in 37 states. The government's goal was to strip away the children's cultural ties and force assimilation into white Anglo-American culture.

"It's almost like the folks at these schools got together and decided how to best make these children's lives a living terror," says Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.

For those in attendance, the events marked the first time that many of them had spoken about what they endured in a public setting.

"It was 12 years of hell," 84-year-old survivor Donald Neconie told the crowd assembled in the gymnasium at the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Okla., on July 9, according to The Express-Star.

Tami A. Heilemann/DOI

"They said, 'If you cry, we will whip you.' And then they whipped me. And they whipped me. And they whipped me into shape. I still feel the pain of what this school did to me."

Haaland is convinced that the first step to finally allowing survivors and their families to move past the pain is by sharing their stories. "Many," she explains, "had no way to deal with the trauma that they suffered other than to just start drinking."

"I'm hoping that by them speaking about it, they're able to let some of that go," Haaland continues. "It's a burden that they've carried with them for most of their lives — and they've carried it long enough. They're reliving these memories, but I'm hoping that it's all part of the healing process."