Intense Body Camera Footage Shows 'Heroic' Cop Save Man in Wheelchair from Oncoming Train

Officer Erika Urrea "risked her own life to save another, and her actions prevented a tragedy today," the Lodi Police Department said

The moment a heroic police officer saved a man from an oncoming train was caught on camera.

On Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department in California released body camera video of an intense rescue that happened earlier in the day, around 8:45 a.m. The 45-second clip shows the moment Officer Erika Urrea ran from her patrol vehicle to help the unidentified man whose wheelchair who appeared to be stuck on train tracks.

As the railroad crossing arms began to lower and a train approached, Urrea raced to pull the 66-year-old man out of harms way.

The officer managed to get the man out of his wheelchair and they both fell back, away from the tracks as the train barreled past them. According to authorities, the man suffered a leg injury, and he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today. We are extremely proud of Officer Erika Urrea and her heroism," the department wrote on Facebook, sharing the shocking footage.

Sgt. Steve Maynard said the train was "traveling pretty fast," according to local outlet LodiNews.com.

“A northbound train was traveling pretty fast, and she rushed over to get him unstuck,” Maynard said of Urrea's heroic jester. “She only had a few seconds, and for some reason, she couldn’t get the chair loose, so she grabbed hold of him and hauled him from the chair.”

The outlet also reported that another railroad track accident happened last month, on July 28, when a train hit a 45-year-old man and killing him.

Urrea declined to comment to several local news outlets on her life-saving actions, but a spokesperson for the police department told KCRA that the moment was nothing short of heroic.