9-Year-Old Instagram Stars Ask Fans to Help Find Bone Marrow Transplant to Save Their Dad's Life

Ava and Leah Clements — the 9-year-old sisters who were hailed the “most beautiful twins in the world” by numerous media outlets — are now using their Instagram power to help save their father’s life.

It was in 2017 when a friend of the family encouraged them to create an Instagram account for the girls. Almost immediately after their mom Jaqi posted the first few photos, they began to bring in tens of thousands of followers.

The family never thought their pictures would be anything but them modeling, but then Kevin got sick in October.

The father of three and head swim coach at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, California, started feeling “a little bit of a cold” coming on, he recalls. It never occurred to him that it could be something serious.

His symptoms worsened over the next few weeks, and on Oct. 30 doctors gave him the frightening diagnosis: a rare, aggressive cancer called T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma.

“That,” says Clements, 39, “is when everything changed.”

While Kevin is currently going through this second of twelve rounds of chemotherapy, he and his family are on a desperate — and hopeful — search for a life-saving bone marrow transplant.